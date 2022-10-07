HAVERHILL — Mental health issues are prevalent among students in the Haverhill Cooperative School District, according to a June 2022 survey.
Approximately 475 students, staff and parents completed the June 2022 survey and the majority pointed to mental health and student discipline as top concerns.
Nearly half of the student respondents in grades 4 to 12 reported that stress (29.8%), anxiety & depression (11.3%) and mental health (8.7%) were the biggest issue they were facing.
That came as no surprise to staff.
The majority of teachers at the elementary, middle and high school agreed that mental health was the biggest issue facing students.
Along those lines, a third of staff expressed mixed feelings about students’ enthusiasm to be in school, support for each other, and respect for teachers.
Those issues may be contributing to the top concern among staff: Student behavior problems.
To address misconduct, the majority of staff called for more consistent discipline and better rules enforcement, particularly at the middle school level.
Parents shared teachers’ concerns.
A quarter of parents who participated in the survey said mental health and social-emotional learning should be the school system’s top priority.
Parents’ top suggestion to improve student learning and well-being was for HCSD to “improve discipline.”
During a School Board discussion earlier this week, board member Don Locascio recommended using the survey results to set goals and action items.
“There were some incredibly good suggestions and I think that could be a goal-setting thing for the principals. Rather than just saying ‘How’s everybody feel?’ [we should ask] ‘How can we make things better?’” Locascio said. “I think it would be hard for the principals to do it. I think it would take some time. But I think it would bear some really good fruit.”
Separate surveys were distributed to three key groups: Students, parents and staff.
STUDENT SURVEY
Almost 300 middle and high school students participated in the survey (207 middle school, 86 high school).
While the majority reported mental health concerns, they generally offered high marks for the school system.
The survey also revealed that more students feel safe at school (54 percent) than unsafe (14 percent) and more students were satisfied with the quality of education (57 percent) than unsatisfied (14 percent).
The survey also showed that more students felt like there was an adult they could approach with a problem at school (52 percent) than those who didn’t (24 percent).
Students also expressed a desire for more class trips and activities.
School Board member Toni Daniels called those numbers “encouraging.”
PARENT SURVEY
One hundred and twenty-nine parents and community members filled out a separate survey.
Ninety percent (115) were parents of elementary, middle and high school students.
The majority of respondents (61 percent) said improving math and reading achievement should be the school system’s highest priority. Others said social and emotional learning (14%) and student mental health (12 percent).
The survey pointed to communication problems with families.
More parents said they felt disconnected from the schools (37 percent) than connected (36 percent).
To correct that, parents strongly suggested that the Haverhill Cooperative School District take steps to improve school-family communication.
Despite the communication issue, the majority of parents said they felt welcome in schools and understood what their child was learning and doing during the school day.
In addition to student discipline and mental health, and school communication, parents also suggested that the HCSD focus on fundamentals, improve student engagement, and provide advanced work for high achievers.
STAFF SURVEY
Seventy-three teachers, instructional assistants, support staff and administrators filled out a survey of their own.
The majority were satisfied with their jobs, felt that teachers were trusted to teach “in the way they think is best,” and generally felt safe, happy and hopeful at work.
On the other hand, many reported feeling overwhelmed, stressed, worried and frustrated.
On a scale of one (strongly disagree) to five (strongly agree), a third of staff responded “three” when asked if students were enthusiastic about being in school, were supportive of each other, and were respectful of teachers.
“The survey data is generally positive but there’s a whole lot of threes in there. And you’ve got to keep in mind that those threes are on the fence. If those threes all go in one direction, it could be really bad. If they go in the other direction, this could end up really good,” Daniels said. “So we want to make sure those threes go in a positive direction.”
School Board member Robert St. Pierre suggested the next survey should only include choices one to four, and not allow for a middle “not sure” option, in order to get a truer picture.
“If you do a survey and you have one to four, you’ve got to commit,” he said. “You’re either positive or you’re negative. Because three doesn’t help you.”
In terms of work environment, 43 percent of staff described it as positive but a third indicated ambivalence and nearly a quarter said it was poor.
Staff at all three schools agreed mental health was the biggest issue facing students
Middle and high school staff said student behavior was the biggest issue that they faced and pointed to a need for more consistent discipline and better rules enforcement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.