Saint Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Snow this evening will taper to showers of rain and wet snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper to showers of rain and wet snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.