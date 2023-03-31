JAY — Boarding an airplane for something other than a monthly trip to Seattle for treatment of her cancerous brain tumor was wishful thinking for 7-year-old Kathryn Waters.
Fortunately there are people nearby who love to fulfill wishes: Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont wish-granters Judy Moulton, of East Charleston and Katy Smith, of St. Johnsbury.
Make-A-Wish is making it possible for Kathryn, her family, and a friend to fly to Disney World next week. It was a wish Kathryn made early in her connection to Moulton and Smith, and now it’s finally coming true. Surprising Kathryn with the news on Thursday made for some magical moments.
It’s Smith’s 27th granted wish in 13 years as a wish granter, and Kathryn’s wish makes number 14 for Moulton.
“I am as excited about today as I’ve ever been,” Moulton said on Thursday.
People from three schools celebrated Kathryn and the surprise revelation that her wish is coming true. The Disney-themed celebration happened at Kathryn’s Jay Westfield School.
Smith said Kathryn hates to miss school, and because school means so much to her, it was important to make the school part of Kathryn’s wish coming true. “This was a way for her whole class and all her teachers, who she adores, to be part of it.”
Smith, a faculty member at St. Johnsbury Academy, invited several Academy students to be part of the celebration and asked the culinary students to prepare a Disney castle cake to share. Moulton got 13 dancers from the North Country School of Dance to perform for Kathryn.
It was an easy sell to attract participants to be part of the event. Smith said she was so grateful for the people who volunteered their time to be part of the wish reveal. Even Smith’s mother, Nancy Goodrich, of Littleton, N.H., made the trip to support the effort. Goodrich is also a Make-A-Wish wish granter.
“You say Make-A-Wish and it’s a magic word; people just say ‘I would love to do that,’” said Smith.
Charlotte Roger, 14, a dancer with the North Country School of Dance said when the dancers heard about the opportunity, “we all were thinking it was such an amazing cause to come together and do this for Kathryn.”
Krista Hogge, co-director at North Country School of Dance, said Moulton came to talk to the dancers, sharing about what Kathryn has gone through. “It pretty much brought us to tears,” Hogge said.
Many dancers stepped up to perform for Kathryn. Hogge choreographed five pieces for them. “They’re happy to do this for this little girl,” she said.
The event was a well-kept secret. None of the students knew what was happening when they entered their school’s gymnasium Thursday afternoon. They had been encouraged to dress up in a Disney costume that day but were told nothing more.
Jay Westfield School Principal Hunter Couture said planners needed to be sure that no one would spoil the surprise for Kathryn. “I just told my staff last week,” he said. “It’s hard enough keeping a secret like this for the adults.”
Not even Kathryn’s parents, Dawn and Lenny, knew exactly what was happening. They knew they needed to be at the school for Kathryn to be told she was going to Disney World, but they didn’t have the complete picture.
They didn’t know that there would be a red carpet on the gym floor leading to a specially-decorated “throne” just for their daughter. They didn’t know that Disney’s Cinderella (Academy senior Sophia Shippee), Aurora (Academy senior Jenna Jones), Belle (Academy senior Maren Nitsche) and Prince Eric (Academy senior Rory Higgs) would be on hand to greet the honored guest.
They didn’t know that a talented group of dancers with access to a costume room for just such a Disney-inspired occasion would perform choreographed dances to Disney songs and feature - among others - an Olaf (Kaeleb Berthiaume), a Lumiere (Paul Petzoldt) and a Snow White (Charlotte Roger) - all North Country High School students.
They didn’t know that three gifted musicians from the Academy who performed together often for years as members of the Kingdom All Stars - Siri Jolliff, Cameron Clark and Aden Marcotte - would be there to play and sing two songs from Disney’s Frozen and one from Moana.
They knew none of these things, and Kathryn’s mother had no words to describe the outpouring of support for her daughter.
“I’m speechless,” Dawn said. “This was just so amazing.”
“Amazing,” echoed Lenny.
The little that Kathryn’s parents knew about the day was more information than Kathryn had. Other than her, her nine classmates and her teacher, Lara Starr, everyone was in position in the gym when Kathryn walked in. Students and staff from the other grades were seated in the bleachers. Her family and a close friend, Brielle O’Conner, who goes to Coventry School, were seated on chairs next to the “throne” reserved for Kathryn. Her wish granters were there along with a lot of Disney characters.
She stepped slowly into the gym toward her family with a look of bewilderment that transformed into an awareness that they were all there for her. The dancers danced for her. The singers sang to her, and Cinderella approached the throne where Kathryn sat and handed Kathryn a gift.
Moulton gave Kathryn a “magic wand” to wave over the gift, and Smith invited the entire student body to hold up their hands and wiggle their “magic fingers” as Kathryn opened the package. Inside was a purple T-shirt with the words “Kathryn is going to Disney World.”
Kathryn had no words at the revelation, but her face reflected joy at the news. She clutched her T-shirt close to her chest.
Areas of the gym were transformed for carnival games and a photo booth where students could have their pictures taken with the cast of Disney characters. Plus, there was candy and the castle cake with rice crispy towers.
Before dismissing the kids to the fun and food, Smith spoke to them about how important it was for them to be there and enjoy the time with Kathryn.
“You all are with Kathryn in some difficult times and also in times of celebration and joy, and this is a time for that joy,” she said.
It’s been a rough couple of years for Kathryn. An inoperable tumor around her brain stem was discovered in December 2020. She’s had multiple MRIs. She’s gone through radiation treatments, and for the past year she’s been part of a medical trial that requires she travel to Seattle every three or four weeks for CAR T-cell therapy. It’s a process where T-cells taken from Kathryn’s blood were converted into CAR T-cells. The cells are then infused back into Kathryn’s body.
The tumor appears to be responding to the treatment, Dawn said. “She has exceeded what the doctors expected,” said Dawn. “They predicted a year, maybe two. (Kathryn) has pretty much blown their minds.”
Her most recent trip to Seattle was in mid-March, but her next flight won’t take her west across the country; she’ll be going south to sunny Florida for her Disney World trip on April 7.
“I am so excited for her,” said Starr. “She definitely needs a relaxing trip that isn’t medically related.”
Principal Couture said he was glad the school could rally around Kathryn for the celebration, one, because it’s good to come together for school-wide events after the season of COVID, but also to show Kathryn some love.
“She is a widely excited and happy young lady,” he said. “It’s special to honor her and the tremendous strength and emotional perseverance that she has.”
In a conversation before the event, Smith talked about what she hoped Kathryn would get out of it.
“I just want her to have a happy, joyful moment and a day without any worries were she is just surrounded by the people that she cares about and who care about her,” said Smith.
By all accounts it was mission accomplished, making for a magical chapter to Kathryn’s story to be continued at the Magic Kingdom.
Learn more about Make-A-Wish Vermont online at wish.org. Support the organization financially and help make more wishes come true and discover how to become a wish granter to a struggling child nearby.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.