EAST CORINTH — “It’s showtime.”
If flashbacks to 1988 with images of Michael Keaton just came to mind, then you probably already know East Corinth was the filming site for the cult classic film “Beetlejuice.”
If you didn’t know that, that’s perfectly fine.
Kendall Gendron and her husband Travis would love to tell — and show — you all about it.
The couple recently purchased the iconic schoolhouse in East Corinth that was used in the 1988 movie, “Beetlejuice.” The small Vermont town was used to shoot the fan-favorite film and still frequently receives movie-loving tourists as a result.
Gendron’s purchase is to help preserve the historic building, which is both a part of the town’s and the film’s history.
“The plan is to renovate the building and bring it back to life,” she said. “It’s a gorgeous and foreboding looking building right on our Main Street, and we want to preserve a piece of our town’s history.”
The opening credits and opening scene of Beetlejuice show a bird’s eye view of the whole village of East Corinth. The camera follows a car driving on Village Road — the town’s Main Street that goes through the middle of town — and the hardware store and schoolhouse are shown amongst other building. Gendron says the hardware store has since been destroyed and the covered bridges relocated.
“The house in the movie was just a facade and the library was stripped of the movie magic. So the schoolhouse is the only remaining hot spot left from the movie. The schoolhouse actually gets a good amount of camera time.”
Now, it’s going to get a good amount of restoration.
“After the renovation is complete, we want to open our doors as a community center and rental venue,” Gendron said. “I started the nonprofit, Miss Shannon’s School House, specifically to renovate the building and to let my community know I am invested in creating something special for them.
“When our nonprofit is up and running, proceeds from our paid programming will go to fund local initiatives such as the food bank and conservation committee, to name a few,” she added.
The nonprofit name is a tribute to the school’s name in the movie, “Miss Shannon’s School For Girls.” Long before Winona Ryder’s fictional character attended class there, it was the town’s K-8 school until the mid-70s — with the first class taught on Dec. 14, 1921. After that, the building was used primarily by the local theater group, the Tabor Valley Players.
“The local Masons took ownership of the school house in the ’80s I believe, and renamed the building Minerva Lodge,” Gendron said. “The Masons used to host excellent Halloween parties and the bi-annual community supper. They sold it to us with the stipulations that we purchase it under a nonprofit that’s goal is to benefit Corinth, agree to restore the building and allow them use of the back addition of the building as their lodge. It was the perfect arrangement as their goals were in line with ours. The Masons have been extremely gracious with supporting our mission.”
Gendron has many ideas to fulfill her mission of rejuvenating the schoolhouse.
“Besides being available to the community for various purposes, I plan on having regular programming,” she said. “Some to enrich my community, promote tourism and create a cultural hub.”
Such programming includes movies, plays, roller skating in the auditorium, a tavern on the weekends, drag and burlesque shows, concerts, weddings, parties and events.
“And of course, an annual Beetlejuice festival,” Gendron added.
“It may be hard to believe but our little town gets lots of foot traffic from Beetlejuice enthusiasts. One of my goals is to create a self-guided tour map for our visitors and hopefully down the line a bus tour.”
She is currently writing grants and seeking funding through donations to set the plan in motion. Right now, it is anticipated that renovation will take 2-3 years.
So why did Gendron decide to purchase the school house? And where did all of these community-driven ideas stem from?
The project first gained momentum during a conversation between Kendall and Travis in 2020 while the two were discussing their post-COVID goals. That soon developed into a conversation as to what they thought their community was going to need once the pandemic’s regulations and harsh realities were in their rear-view mirror.
“Travis and I thought our town could use a hub for culture and congregation,” Gendron said. “A community center of sorts with fun programming and a space for multiple uses. Our friend Gordon Kittridge suggested we speak to the local chapter of the Free Masons to ask them if they would consider selling their lodge (the schoolhouse) as it would be an amazing project and would be the perfect space for our goals.”
A community-minded duo, Gendron said during the endless downtime of the initial pandemic lockdowns, the two had a lot of “time to dream.”
“We thought that if the Masons decided to sell us the building we could rescue it from ruin and make it a town asset at the same time,” Gendron said.
Being a Beetlejuice enthusiast herself was also a significant motivator for Gendron.
“That has been one of my favorite movies for as long as I can remember,” Gendron said. “I like to say that that is how my husband got me to move to Corinth — because that’s where the movie was filmed.”
Originally from Seattle, Gendron has called Vermont home since 2016. She met Travis, a Corinth/Topsham native, in 2010 when he was serving in the military out west. Together they own and operate a coffee business in Bradford consisting of Vittles Espresso, a drive-thru coffee stand, and Vittles House of Brews, a coffee shop in town.
Gendron says anyone who would like to keep tabs on the Beetlejuice school house restoration project journey can follow the process on Instagram (@miss.shannons.schoolhouse). Donations are also being accepted to Miss Shannons School House on PayPal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.