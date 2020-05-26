As the 11th hour nears for high school graduations in the North Country, two schools that were considering graduations in August have now moved ceremonies up to their usual dates in June.
The superintendent of one school said the reason is because August brings too many uncertainties.
Another, Lisbon Regional School, announced on Tuesday its plan for a graduation that will be held on the typical second Saturday in June.
And another, Profile School, in Bethlehem, has announced a location.
Dates will be normal or mostly normal, but because of distancing and safety guidelines still in place, the ceremonies and possibly the locations will not.
WMRHS And WHS
White Mountains Regional High School, in Whitefield, and Woodsville High School were considering dates in early August, but recently announced they’ll be in June.
On Thursday, White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia sent out a note to WMRSD families saying that after the tentative August dates were set for WMRHS as well as Lancaster Elementary School and Whitefield Elementary School, she reached out to the district’s local emergency management team, the Whitefield fire and police departments, and health officials to discuss the graduations and their recommendations in “real time.”
“Together, with the WMRSD administrators, we decided that June ceremonies are appropriate at this time and that August brings uncertainties,” said Anastasia. “The town officials will be involved in the planning to ensure all attendees will be safe and they will also be on the sites to help with any logistics.”
On Tuesday, Anastasia said she will attend a district leadership team meeting today to discuss logistics, exact times, and venues.
While the specifics of each graduation are still in the planning phases, SAU 36 decided on 6 p.m. Friday, June 12 for WMRHS.
LES and WES, whose eighth-grade students have a graduation before they enter high school, have not decided on times, but do have dates - LES on June 11 and WES on June 19.
The principals of each school will be reaching out to share details with families and staff as soon as possible, said Anastasia.
On April 30, Woodsville High School Principal Eric Chase said WHS was looking at a graduation in late summer, possibly Aug. 7, the date WMRHS had also been considering, so it could be done in a traditional way, but nothing was decided upon.
Scheduled instead on the WHS calendar is a parade from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13, to celebrate the WHS Class of 2020.
Parents, friends and families are encourage to make signs and bring noisemakers.
The WHS Class of of 2020 will meet at the Community Field at 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. departure and the route will go up Route 135 to Central Street and then to Smith Street and end at WHS. Attendees are asked to line Central Street and cheer on the graduates.
No graduation is scheduled for August on the WHS calendar.
Lisbon Regional School
On Friday, plans were finalized for the graduation ceremony for LRS, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, on the playground field at the school, LRS Principal Jacqueline Daniels said Tuesday.
Students will be allowed to have two cars of family or friends in attendance. One car will be parked in the front row and the second parked staggered in the second row, Daniels wrote of the plan.
Students will be seated in chairs across the driveway from their cars and masks will be provided for the graduates and must be worn throughout the ceremony.
There will be an FM system for families to be able to hear the ceremony from their car radios, and the ceremony will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend, she said.
At the beginning, students will be signaled to leave their cars and go to their chairs during the playing of Pomp and Circumstance.
Chloe Houston, third honors, will give the welcome. Jared Jesseman, salutatorian, will then give his speech followed by Dean Proctor, valedictorian, said Daniels.
The school chorus’s musical piece will be played through the sound system and Daniels will read the names of the scholarship recipients. Students will stand up at their chair as their name is called. Award letters will be mailed to the student’s homes from the scholarship committees.
As each student’s name is called during the awarding of diplomas, their family can exit their car to go to the front of the stage to take photographs of the student picking up his or her diploma.
The school strongly recommends that family members wear masks.
After the student exits the stage, they will go to the family photograph area. The family will then return to their car and the graduate will return to his or her chair.
Masks can be removed for that photograph, but should be put back on during the return to the car.
Daniels will present the Class of 2020 followed by Aydra Langmaid, fourth-honors students, who will give the farewell address.
Students will go back to their cars and then participate in a parade through the local communities.
Profile School
After outlining on April 30 its plans for a social-distancing graduation, Profile School last week announced the location.
A parade of graduates, will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5 beginning at Profile School and driving to Bethlehem Elementary School, over Agassiz to Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, and back to Profile.
“We would like to encourage spectators to cheer on our graduates,” Profile School Principal Kerry Sheehan said Tuesday.
A drive-in graduation called the Beech Hill Drive-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, in the field at Beech Hill Automotive, in Bethlehem, off Route 302.
