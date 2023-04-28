As a virtual presentation nears for the 20-year remembrance of the collapse of the Old Mountain of the Mountain, a new generation of students not even alive then are writing tributes, and a three-month museum exhibit chronicling the natural and cultural history of the famous rock profile will open in June.

For eons perched above Profile Lake in the Franconia Notch, the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed on the morning of May 3, 2003.

