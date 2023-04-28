As a virtual presentation nears for the 20-year remembrance of the collapse of the Old Mountain of the Mountain, a new generation of students not even alive then are writing tributes, and a three-month museum exhibit chronicling the natural and cultural history of the famous rock profile will open in June.
For eons perched above Profile Lake in the Franconia Notch, the Old Man of the Mountain collapsed on the morning of May 3, 2003.
To commemorate the 20-year remembrance and recognizing that the weather in the Notch can be unpredictable in early May, the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund will offer the online presentation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday on its website at oldmannh.org.
The event, which will be streamed at the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University and later available as a recording, will feature a history of how the Old Man shaped New Hampshire’s identity, from his first recorded discovery in the early 1800s to today.
It will feature an overview of the new Cannon Cliff geological study underway, poems about the Old Man from students at Lafayette Elementary School in Franconia and in Lin-Wood Public School, and will cap with the debut of song titled “Great Stone Face” by New Hampshire songwriter Rick Lang.
Individual stories from area residents about their memories are being collected for the day and viewers will have the opportunity to learn about the Legacy Fund’s other projects near the Old Man of the Mountain Memorial Plaza.
Wednesday also kicks off the Old Man of the Mountain Scavenger Hunt Challenge that will last through the summer at the plaza and conclude on Aug. 3 with a family fun day featuring demonstrations and prizes awarded.
On Friday, Veronica Francis, who runs the GoLittleton Pollyanna Glad Shop and the Littleton-based Notch Net and is among those promoting the event, said the Lafayette fifth-grade class of Erica Sieberg wrote poems soon after the fall of the Old Man in 2003 and her current fifth-grade class in 2023 has done the same, and has also created block prints to go with them.
“We are going to feature some of those poems that the kids wrote in the Old Man online event,” said Francis.
Local students have been engaged, and while Lafayette students wrote poems, Lin-Wood students made a video for the event, she said.
“We reached out to get both sides of the Notch,” said Francis. “They’re only 10 years old, but they all said their parents talk about the Old Man and their grandparents talk about it. It’s familiar enough that they have feelings for it. That’s what’s so amazing, that 20 years later people still have a lot of emotion about the Old Man.”
Beginning June 3 and through Sept. 15, the Museum of the White Mountains will explore the iconic rock formation’s history and lasting influence with a new exhibition called “An Enduring Legacy: The Old Man of the Mountain.”
The exhibition will feature several items that examine the Old Man from several historical perspectives and illustrate how it became a symbol of New Hampshire and helped shape the state’s identity, as well as show the efforts to preserve Old Man from the late 19th to early 20th centuries when awareness was already there of its possible future collapse.
“An Enduring Legacy,” which includes many artifacts on loan from private collectors as well as other museums, will showcase early drawings, prints, photographs, and paintings, along with objects and ephemera selected to tell the story of the profile’s central role in tourism and conservation efforts, its emergence and use as a state symbol, and its many appearances as a commercial and political icon.
Items will include some of the earliest photographs taken in 1841, tourism pamphlets of the Profile House, the former grand hotel destroyed in a fire in 1923, and a painted Concord Coach door, which uses the profile image for its logo.
During the exhibit, there will also be a speaker series of experts who will give talks on its history, lore, and science.
Meghan Doherty, director of the Museum of the White Mountains, said from an art-historical standpoint the museum is excited about the daguerreotype, which is almost certainly the first photograph of the Old Man that was made in 1841 by Samuel Bemis.
“Daguerre had just come to the United States in 1840,” she said. “It was still a very new process and Bemis came up to the area and used this breaking technology to take a daguerreotype of the Old Man of the Mountain.”
One entire section of the exhibit will show how the profile was used in different ways to construct not only an identity for the state in an official way, but commercially in terms of businesses and civic organizations, said Doherty.
“We’re really just thinking about all the ways that this rugged profile appears on our license plates, on our quarters, and our road signs, but also on things like the Granite State Potato Chip Co., which was the first to trademark the use of the old man as their logo,” she said.
That trademark was in the early 20th century, but further research has shown that the first entity to use the Old Man commercially in its advertising was New Hampshire Fire Insurance, in the 1870s, said Doherty.
“We are borrowing that from the Manchester Historical Association, a reverse glass-painted sign of theirs that has the Old Man of the Mountain on it,” she said.
The exhibition will show how, from the middle of the 19th century, the ways that the Old Man has been essential to the construction of both commercial and civic identity and how it continues to play out in today’s political imagery, said Doherty.
Doherty pitched the idea of an exhibit for the Old Man during her interview for director of the museum, a role she assumed in January 2022.
“I grew up in the North Country, so my childhood memories are filled with craning my neck in the backseat going down the through the Notch, trying to catch that magic moment when you can see the Old Man,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve lived full-time in the state since it fell. Now, I have a 10-year-old who’s obviously never seen it. For me, there’s a certain nostalgia in all of it, and I’m trying to bring all of the education and experience I’ve had while I was away back to this topic that was present in my childhood.”
In all, only a small portion of the exhibit will be from the museum’s collection.
“We are borrowing items from a whole range of other institutions, as well as from private collectors,” said Doherty. “We’re really working our networks to bring together a group of objects that allow us to explore the whole story.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.