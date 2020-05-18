NORTHEAST KINGDOM — At the beginning of the coronavirus emergency, schools were asked by the Governor to provide childcare for the children of essential workers.
For more than two months, the North Country Supervisory Union has operated a child care program for essential workers, in response to a mid-March directive from Gov. Phil Scott for public schools to pivot to that service amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The order was handed down on the heels of the governor declaring a State of Emergency and a Stay Home, Stay Safe for all but essential workers across Vermont in mid-March.
What began as a directive was later dialed back to a voluntary request for public schools to offer daycare for essential workers’ children, including health care staff, emergency services and other front-line workers.
The state also ended up providing significant financial support for child care centers, to sustain the businesses during the economic shutdown and make sure essential workers had the needed services so they could work.
NEK Response
For some districts, including the North Country Supervisory Union (NSCU), the governor’s request was immediately put into motion.
The SU has been meeting child care needs for essential workers in-house, in a program set to wrap up this Friday, May 22.
“NCSU initially provided three sites for child care based on the identified need and interest: Derby, Newport City and Troy,” North Country SU Superintendent John Castle said. “We closed Derby after a couple of weeks as we felt we could accommodate folks in the other two sites — Newport City had two classrooms. We are now going to consolidate down to one site — Newport City due to reduced numbers.”
Castle said private providers are now able to accommodate more families. He said at peak the schools were serving 27 students.
“Of course initially it was established as an expectation of the Governor’s initial order to Stay Home, Stay Safe.” Castle said. “I asked for folks to take the lead on this and Beth Chambers who is our after-school and summer coordinator stepped right up.”
He said key staff stepped up and got the program running immediately, and, “Even when the Governor changed his directive and it no longer became a requirement, we felt it was the right thing to do to support both families and employers in need.”
“We’ve done this within our existing budgets. Most folks are volunteers, but we were able to access our after-school grant funds to pay folks beyond the regular day, 3-4:30 p.m., and pay folks last week during break,” said Castle.
On Monday, Chambers said nine children have continued to require childcare through the essential worker program, and their families have found care at this point and, “most have extended their heartfelt thanks.”
One of the essential workers, whose name was not shared, said, “I have nothing but praise for the NCSU childcare staff and program. I must admit without them all, my husband and I would not be working and some ends would not meet. I am just happy that my children have a safe, supportive place to go while I’m working.”
While the program has been running, Chambers said all adults wear masks and the program has an on-site nurse until 12:30 p.m. and then the nurse is available on-call.
“Children are reminded to stay physically distant from each other, she said, and no more than three children are allowed at a table. Families whose children have come to the program work in healthcare, counseling, pharmacy, farming and grocery stores, said Chambers.
“Fifty people were involved in making these childcares for essential persons happen over the past nine weeks,” said Chambers. “It has been an inspiring group to work with and they deserve endless appreciation for going above and beyond in their communities.”
The group included volunteers within NCSU, as well as partnering agencies, said Chambers.
Jen Botzojorns, superintendent of the Kingdom East School District, said the unified district provided child care for essential workers for two weeks following the governor’s directive.
She said the district has continued to provide access — and funding for several children — “who are essential care workers with a total of 21 children accessing childcare.”
“Every day I receive an update from Building Bright Futures, and I look in the Caledonia and Essex County tab to see if there is any more need for childcare,” explained Botzojorns of the continued attention to be sure essential workers’ children have care. “When we do get a new name we reach out to the family and work to arrange the childcare.”
When Kingdom East first responded with in-house programs, Botzojorns said, “We began by having the childcare in three schools, one in Concord, one in Lyndon and one in Burke.”
Since the numbers in Lyndon and Concord were small, Botzojorns said the kids were transitioned to child care centers.
The St. Johnsbury School District initially had teachers and school staff come in and staff a quickly assembled child care program for essential workers, said Sharma Gencarelle, the district’s director of early childhood education. The staff provided care while the district finalized a plan with private centers, she said.
“These programs have been willing to stay open and offer high-quality care to children of all ages while following new protocols to keep children and families safe,” Gencarelle said of the arrangement.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker said that his SU did not offer a school-based child care center for essential workers and received no requests for help.
“We never opened any centers because we could not adequately staff them,” Tucker said.
Gov. Scott’s Chief of Staff
Scott’s directive at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic ordering public schools to provide child care for children of essential workers did not go as planned.
But the governor’s chief of staff, Jason Gibbs, said with the extended time out of schools, using private child care centers for those workers’ children, instead in most parts of Vermont, has proven a good system.
The order for schools to provide childcare for Essential Persons at the time was expected to run through April 6 — before the extension of the schools’ closure for the remainder of the year.
Gibbs said in a recent interview there was initial pushback from the Vermont-NEA.
“We weren’t going to force anyone … We thought that we would find plenty of people that, if they asked people for help, they would get it,” said Gibbs.
Darren Allen, spokesman for the Vermont-NEA, said the union was key “in assuring that all school-based childcare assignments were completely voluntary and that districts be required to follow all safety guidelines, including the use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and other measures to ensure the health and safety of children and those providing care.”
Gibbs said state agencies ultimately called on child care centers “to meet the needs of our essential work force and we got through it, but there was a moment in time … probably 24-36 hours of high energy and high frustration.”
“What the governor said at the time was that he hoped everyone who could, would step up and volunteer to make whatever contribution was necessary to support the effort,” said Gibbs. ” … knowing that teachers, like other public servants, would continue to get paid through all of this … a number of them did, to their credit,” step up, said Gibbs. “He also understood that for a variety of reasons, whether anxiety or fear or a medical condition … there were going to be educators who were not comfortable reporting to duty for that purpose.”
Gibbs said, “We met more resistance, frankly, from the administrative level than we did from the classroom teacher level. There was this, we believe, flawed view, that schools aren’t equipped to care for children. It really was a function of bureaucracy.”
“Some rose to the challenge at the local level and it’s ultimately a small number of households that needed to take advantage of it,” he said.
Using private child care centers which were in need of income also was positive for those businesses, said Gibbs, “as a way to back-fill the loss of revenue they were experiencing … It prevents them from having to close.”
The child care needs being picked up at the local level during the pandemic are being paid for through the state budget, through the Agency of Human Services child care subsidy program, said Gibbs.
“When we first announced this, we anticipated that we would be doing this for a matter of weeks, not a matter of months,” said Gibbs.
To be sure, the governor did not get the type of “enthusiastic can-do response” from school systems he had hoped for, said Gibbs, but the system put in place is working well now.
“Over time, it all worked itself out,” stressed Gibbs, “And we’re in a reasonable place with respect to child care.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.