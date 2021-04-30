While schools are busy planning end-of-year activities some are left wondering how best to hold celebrations within the state’s guidance and if they may need to turn people away.
The Vermont Agency of Education issued guidance last Friday designed to aid schools in the process. The 1-page document encourages schools to hold in-person events and even gives the go-ahead to proms and dancing but also leans on the Vermont Forward Plan for more specific details and guidelines. This has left some schools looking for more detail on what they can and can’t do as they navigate the planning process.
Schools must also contend with monitoring capacity limits on the number of unvaccinated people, which are more restrictive for indoor events and events held in May – causing some schools to consider the possibility of having to turn potential participants and audience members away from certain events.
School officials are excited and eager to celebrate their students and looking for a way to be as inclusive as possible, especially considering the window for some students to get vaccinated in time is quickly closing as the 2-dose Pfizer vaccine which is available to 16 and 17 years olds takes 5 weeks to be considered fully vaccinated.
Mike Lowe, Assistant Head for Advancement at Lyndon Institute, said the independent school was working on its plans and would announce event dates soon. “We are working through the individual plans for these events,” said Lowe, noting most would be held outdoors under a giant tent the school typically rents for graduation but will now utilize for more events.
Lowe said the only event LI is planning before June 1 will be prom, but it too would be outside to accommodate more unvaccinated people. Prior to June 1 indoor events a limited to 150 unvaccinated people and outdoor events are limited to 300 unvaccinated people. There is no limit to the number of vaccinated people. After June 1 the Vermont Forward plan indicates 300 unvaccinated people indoors and 900 unvaccinated people outdoors.
“I do think we will get additional clarifying information, said Lowe of the state’s guidance about distancing requirements and other questions.
“Our hope, and I think it’s everyone’s hope out there, is that we are able to accommodate everyone that wants to attend the event,” said Lowe. “But as we learned last year things can change very quickly and we will remain flexible right up to the day of the graduation.”
“Everyone wants to see our seniors celebrate their accomplishments,” said Lowe.
“St. Johnsbury Academy plans on trying to hold as many of our traditional events as possible, including Last Chapel, Class Day and Graduation,” said Betsy Legendre, Executive Assistant to the Headmaster. “We held a family Zoom on April 13 where we explained what events we were tentatively planning and what those events would look like. As the guidelines change, we are constantly reevaluating and adjusting our plans to accommodate the best we can.”
In a letter sent to Academy families, SJA announced a traditional prom likely would not be held this year but instead the school working on a senior celebration that would include each student and incorporate some of the fanciness of the real thing.
“At this point, we are planning on holding our graduation on the football field (weather permitting) on Monday, June 7th with each student allowed to bring a reduced number of guests with them. For all of our events, we will follow the Vermont Forward Plan guidelines regarding unvaccinated and vaccinated guests, social distancing, and mask-wearing,” said Legendre. “We will not be excluding unvaccinated guests, unless the numbers exceed what we are allowed.”
“We will have graduation,” says John Castle, superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union.
The question is what that will look like.
Castle noted one challenge is that guidance from the Vermont governor and the Vermont Agency of Education is a moving target, as the state adapts to changing conditions as more residents are vaccinated.
Castle said superintendents spoke Thursday in a teleconference call with AOE Secretary Dan French for more information on the guidelines around graduation events.
There are three options on the table right now for NCUHS, says Castle. An outdoor ceremony on the football field, with graduates hosting four guests; a rainy day back-up plan with a drive-through graduation like last year; and in the case of a really stormy day moving indoors, but that would limit the numbers of potential people.
They are thinking of asking graduates to fill out a form detailing who will attend and whether they are vaccinated or not, Castle said.
The school cannot ask attendees to produce their vaccination cards, but Castle said the school needs to know in order to arrange the proper seating.
Castle said at first prom looked to be more of a challenge, but he was reassured Thursday that it’s going to be just like any other social gathering with relaxed distancing requirements.
It’s very late to be organizing a prom, from trying to find a venue and waiting to get guidance from the state for June events, said Castle.
The school could host the prom in multiple tents on the field, or even in the gym, like the prom that Castle said he attended at NCUHS.
Andre Messier, principal at Lake Region Union High School, said his administrative team is still working through the logistics for their end-of-year events. “It’s certainly a cluster trying to figure this out,” said Messier.
With a prom scheduled for the end of May, a senior class of 84 students plus guests, and potential venue limitations he is hopeful they will be able to accommodate everyone, but given limits on the number of unvaccinated people questions remain.
Messier also said LRUHS typically would pack over 1,000 people into its gym for graduation but those plans have to be re-imagined. An outdoor graduation is not likely so they are trying to figure out how many the gym could hold given different spacing requirements as well as the question of unvaccinated.
“While I appreciate the go-ahead and the guidance we have to operate under, it’s up to the host to take care of all this. It’s very cumbersome – and a lot to figure out for a very important event,” said Messier, who also had questions about how best to accommodate unvaccinated people. “The last thing you want to do is exclude anyone but I also don’t want to have a parent feel uncomfortable about coming because people will be unvaccinated.”
Mark Tucker, Superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, said all these issues are under discussion and the plans are still in development for the SU that is home to Danville School.
“The guidance from the State about how to conduct graduations sounds specific and straightforward, but practically speaking it is difficult to implement,” he noted. One sticking point for Tucker is his understanding that schools can’t ask students or staff if they are vaccinated but according to the graduation guidance are recommended to develop a “self-attestation” method to determine vaccine status of participants and audience members.
“Rather than trying to segregate vaccinated from non-vaccinated guests in enclosed spaces, we are looking at outdoor graduations where we have a bit more flexibility with distancing, and where the CDC now tells us there is a greatly reduced chance of spreading Covid-19. What that ends up looking like at each of [the] schools is still being worked on,” said Tucker.
Bev Davis, Superintendent of Orleans Central Supervisory Union, also said the district was working on plans, including for 8th-grade graduations, which would have the additional logistical challenge of no student being vaccinated because they are too young.
During the state media briefing, Friday AOE Secretary Dan French said the agency will likely compile additional guidance based on frequently asked questions to aid schools in their planning but that most schools seemed to be navigating the planning process quite well. Ted Fisher, Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs at AOE, said that follow-up guidance would hopefully be issued next week.
Robin Smith contributed to this story.
