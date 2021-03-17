Teacher vaccinations are underway.
School districts across the Northeast Kingdom and North Country report that staffers are getting their COVID-19 shots, which promises to alleviate a staffing shortage caused by the virus.
Vermont opened vaccinations to K-12 public and private school employees, early educators and child care workers on March 8. New Hampshire began scheduling vaccine clinics for school districts on March 12.
Lisa Miller, COVID coordinator for the White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, reported that 74 percent of the district’s employees (176 out of 237) are vaccinated, or have started the vaccination process.
Other districts have followed suit.
— SAU 84 (Littleton) and SAU 35 (Bethlehem, Lafayette, Landaff, Lisbon, Profile) have scheduled vaccine clinics on Friday. The clinics will bring SAU 84’s vaccination rate to “over 85 percent” and SAU 35’s to “approximately 80 percent” according to district officials.
— SAU 58 (Groveton, Stark, Stratford) and SAU 7 (Colebrook, Pittsburg, Stewartstown) have already held clinics. SAU 7 reports 80 percent of staff have started the vaccination process.
— SAU 23 (Haverhill, Bath, Benton, Piermont, Warren) has a clinic planned for March 26, with 150 staff signed up.
— St. Johnsbury Academy hosted a clinic on Sunday and reported that 83 out of 277 eligible staff made appointments. Overall 400 educators were vaccinated at the clinic, including several from surrounding school districts.
— Lyndon Institute had not collected numbers, but has encouraged staff to get vaccinated, with time off provided to do so, according to school officials.
— The Caledonia Central (Barnet, Cabot, Danville, Peacham, Twinfield, Walden, Waterford) and Kingdom East (Burke, Concord, Lunenburg/Gilman, Lyndon, Miller’s Run, Newark, Sutton) supervisory union declined to provide specific numbers. However more than 130 CCSU staff expressed interest in vaccination, according to an anonymous poll, and approximately one-third of KESU staff have been vaccinated so far, according to school officials.
It’s unclear if school districts will reach 100 percent vaccination rates.
Some are skeptical of getting the shot.
To address concerns, the White Mountains Regional School District held an education session hosted by Dr. Edward Duffy, medical director of Littleton Regional Healthcare, to address vaccine safety and efficacy.
“We are still seeing some vaccine hesitancy among teachers and staff,” said Miller, who hoped the presentation would “answer some questions and help our staff to feel a little more comfortable with the idea of being vaccinated.”
Despite vaccinations, schools are expected to follow existing COVID guidelines for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Federal and state officials have not announced if school regulations will be relaxed in the fall.
Part of that hinges on herd immunity. Currently, a quarter of New Hampshire and Vermont residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and under 15 percent have been fully vaccinated.
It also depends upon student vaccinations. High school students could receive a vaccination by the fall and elementary school students by the first quarter of next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month.
I am shocked by the irresponsible actions of those making recommendations for taking the jab for what??? A virus that has a 99.8% recovery rate which is less than many flues> What the h*ll are people thinking!!! The jabs to are reported to cause lifetimes of immune deficient issues and shorter lives. Eugenics as the lemmings follow the lemmings.
