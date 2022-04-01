Schools To End Test At Home Programs

Schools around the area will wind down the Test at Home program, but continue to make COVID tests available to students and staff as long as supplies last.
This move was previewed by state officials in recent weeks, a continuation of the shift from principally focusing on COVID mitigation efforts to a return to education and helping students recover from the academic, social and emotional effects of the pandemic.
In a letter to school families sent this week, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker said the Test at Home Program would end next week.
“The Agency of Education (AOE) has announced an end to the Test at Home program effective April 4, 2022 (next Monday),” wrote Tucker, reminding the families of the schools’ shifts in testing strategy through the year.
Test at Home, which began in late January after Test to Stay, called for schools to distribute the rapid, at-home antigen tests to students if they were identified as a presumptive contact. The tests were to be taken, depending on vaccination status, before coming to school.
“The elimination of Test at Home ends the automatic distribution of test kits based solely on presumptive exposure,” said Tucker. “This is the next step in the transition away from the public health duties imposed on school staff by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the pandemic continues to evolve into what we hope will be its endemic phase.”
While the official Test at Home program may be ending, local schools still have tests on hand that can be distributed to students and staff under different criteria.
“The elimination of the Test at Home program does not mean that the State is giving up on testing for COVID-19,” wrote Tucker. “With the elimination of the formal Test at Home program, the schools will be shifting to a more clinical model, where decisions about testing for students (and staff!) will be done by the school nurse where your child attends. School nurses will continue to do diagnostic testing in school using LAMP or antigen (rapid) tests, and they will make take-home antigen tests available to students, staff and their households on an as-needed basis at the clinical discretion of the school nurse, consistent with Health Department guidance.”
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said Friday that schools in her district also have hundreds of tests in each school and that they will “continue to share them with community members and families until they run out.”
Vermont is also making at-home tests available to the public through regional partners. The Department of Health has announced that at-home tests can be picked up at testing sites across the state. In the Northeast Kingdom the antigen tests, or a rapid LAMP test, can be picked up by appointment at Northern Counties Health Care sites in St. Johnsbury, Hardwick, and Island Pond; at the Glover Ambulance Squad; and Newport Ambulance Squad, according to the Health Department website. Antigen tests are often available at pharmacies and covered by many health insurance plans as well.
“As with all of the guidance I have passed along over the past two years, this shift in testing reflects current conditions and is always subject to further adjustment while the COVID-19 virus is still around,” wrote Tucker. “The trajectory still points to a lessening concern over the virus, but that is as far as my crystal ball can see.”
NEK Cases
After a brief rise in cases last week, the NEK’s count of confirmed new cases has fallen again, reaching a 7-day average of 11 cases per day.
The regional total now stands at 13,152 cases confirmed by lab-based tests. This does not, however, include any COVID tests identified through the use of an at-home test, which has been the method of testing promoted by the state for weeks because of the result speed and convenience. The Health Department created an online portal to report positive antigen tests. The last weekly tally had 422 positives from 664 total tests.
There has not been a COVID-19 related fatality since Feb. 16 and the regional total stands at 64 deaths.
