Schwab Jailed After Turning Himself In

Vincent Schwab was a day late to court and now finds himself in a jail cell.
Schwab, 38, is accused of assisting alleged Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter who is charged with two assaults including the attempted murder of a Barnet man in early September.
Schwab was cited by police on Sept. 30 to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday for arraignment on charges of narcotics possession, aiding in the commission of a felony and accessory after the fact. But he failed to appear prompting Judge Timothy B. Tomasi to issue a $50,000 arrest warrant.
Caledonia Superior Court
Schwab turned himself in on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defense Attorney Sam Swope said Schwab just got the date wrong.
“He represents to me that he got confused as to when the date was,” said Attorney Swope.
But Judge Tomasi said he believed Schwab, who has 5 prior failures to appear on his record, was a flight risk and set conditions of release and $5,000 bail which Schwab could not pay. The court also ordered Schwab to be released only into the custody of a court-approved custodian.
“The court is concerned, obviously, about the situation,” said the judge. “The court is concerned about public safety as well…So, The court does believe, actually, that both bail and a responsible adult would be warranted under the circumstances both with regard to flight and safety.”
Schwab, who is now being held for lack of bail and lack of a custodian at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, is accused of letting Hunter deal cocaine, fentanyl and heroin from his apartment at 438 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury in exchange for free drugs.
Schwab is also accused of allegedly renting hotel rooms in his name for Hunter and standing guard while Hunter illegally entered an apartment at 59 Cote Court in St. Johnsbury and assaulting Jonathan Bushey, 23, by striking him in the head with a firearm.
Schwab also told police he was present during Hunter’s alleged attempted murder of Matthew Goodell, 26, at his Grange Hall Road home in September.
“He admitted being present,” wrote Vermont State Police in their report. “But when ‘Rico’ started beating the victim he stepped out onto a porch. Schwab advised he could hear what was going on but didn’t watch it.”
Goodell, who was allegedly kidnapped and pistol-whipped by Hunter, managed to escape out of a bathroom window but suffered multiple head and face injuries and a broken cheekbone, according to court documents.
Schwab is facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of all the charges.
