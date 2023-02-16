Scott Favreau Admits To Violating Probation

Convicted killer Scott Favreau admitted to violating probation on Monday but he was not given an additional prison sentence.
The court modified his probation conditions instead.
Favreau, 40, admitted to the violation and was continued on probation.
Judge Justin P. Jiron ordered modifications to his probation conditions including no contact with his co-defendant in the probation violation and added conditions that allow his probation officer to place reasonable restrictions on his residence and limit Favreau’s associates.
Caledonia Superior Court
Favreau was 17 years old when he shot and killed his foster mother Vicki Campbell-Beer at their West Burke home on the morning of Feb. 16, 2000. He was released from prison on Aug. 19, 2019, after spending most of his adult life behind bars.
But just two months later he was charged with taking part in a break-in at a jewelry store in Stowe.
Favreau was later charged in Lamoille Superior Court with aiding in the commission of a burglary by acting as a lookout while his roommate broke into the store.
Favreau was later convicted on the charge and sentenced to 1-3 years concurrent with his murder sentence.
The charge also triggered the probation violation complaint in Caledonia County.
While Favreau represented himself in the probation violation complaint, his court-appointed standby attorney was St. Johnsbury defense attorney Amy Davis.
