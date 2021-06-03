Scott Favreau: ‘I Don’t Care Anymore’

Scott Favreau has been in prison for most of his adult life.
The few times that he’s been released have ended badly for him - with new charges, furlough violations and a return to life as a Vermont prison inmate.
And now he appears to have lost all faith that he can ever re-integrate back into society.
“Every time I get out I’m forced to go to a place where I don’t know anybody, that’s hours away from my family,” said Favreau as he asked Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris on Wednesday to let him represent himself against a pending charge of violating probation.
“I can’t succeed out there,” said Favreau. “I’ve been in jail almost 20 years. I grew up here. I’ve had zero rehabilitation with the exception of three months of a 16-month program that they just inexplicably just graduated me from for no reason 14 months early…Regardless of what you guys do, I’m going to end up coming back here because there is no rehabilitation aspect of prison anymore. And nobody likes to hear that…”
Favreau, 37, also told the court that he has been denied access to other prison rehabilitation programs because he “doesn’t qualify.”
Favreau was 17-years-old when he shot and killed his foster mother, Vicki Campbell-Beer, at their West Burke home while the Lyndon Town School Teacher corrected student papers at her kitchen table on the morning of Feb. 16, 2000.
He is now serving a sentence of 40 years to life in prison – all suspended except 30 years to serve – with credit for time served.
Favreau’s most recent furlough release was in August of 2019. But just two months later he was charged with taking part in a break-in at a jewelry store in Stowe. Favreau was later convicted in Lamoille Superior Court of aiding in the commission of a burglary. The charge triggered the pending probation violation complaint in Caledonia County.
On Wednesday, Favreau’s defense attorney, Laura Wilson of Lyndonville, asked the court to allow her to withdraw from the case.
“There has been a thorough and complete break-down in confidence and trust between myself and Mr. Favreau,” said Attorney Wilson.
Judge Harris approved the request but Favreau then asked the judge to not appoint a new attorney to represent him.
“Just to be honest, I don’t care anymore,” said Favreau. “I’ve come to the acceptance that whether I have a lawyer or not, you are going to most likely - if not fully - side with the state’s attorney…Whether I have a lawyer or not, I don’t think that it’s gonna matter and getting a lawyer is just going to postpone this even longer. It’s already been 20 months and I’ve gotten nowhere.”
Judge Harris told Favreau he understood his frustrations but said Favreau was taking a “somewhat unfair view” of the court system and tried multiple times to convince him to accept new counsel.
“All I can tell you is I haven’t decided anything and I try to approach each hearing with an open mind,” said Judge Harris.
But Favreau was adamant that the legal process was a waste of time.
“Whether or not I do ten years or have a chance to get out on furlough, I really don’t care,” said Favreau. “I’m going to be here whether you let me out tomorrow or not. I’m not going to be able to succeed out there so I don’t need a lawyer to sit here and fight for me for something that is ultimately not going to really matter…Just give it to me and get it over with….I just want to get this over with, your honor. I don’t care if you just sentence me right now…There’s no need to go through this huge process. I don’t care what you give me. Please, just get it over with.”
The judge granted Favreau’s request to represent himself in the probation violation case.
Favreau is currently serving his sentences at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.