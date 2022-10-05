Scourge Of Catalytic Converter Thefts Continues

It takes only moments for thieves to do their work, but the result can be weeks of headaches and thousands of dollars in damage for the victims of a crime frustratingly hard to solve.
St. Johnsbury Police are investigating the latest in a scourge of catalytic converter thefts, a continuing issue that troubles the town, region and country.
According to Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary, Twin State Ford on Memorial Drive was hit Sunday evening when four catalytic converters were stolen. This was the second time this summer the dealership was hit and they aren’t alone.
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said the Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Littleton had ten catalytic converters stolen over the weekend. Smith said the weekend’s theft was big but didn’t really stand out.
“For one particular location that was a pretty good haul,” said Smith. “But we may have that many in the area over different residences in the community over one or two nights.”
State Police routinely issue press releases looking for the public’s help in identifying catalytic converter theft suspects and his officers were actively investigating the felony-level crime.
“Any assistance from the public would be greatly appreciated,” said Smith, noting the challenges with cracking what has become a perennial issue.
State Police routinely issue releases announcing the thefts and requests for help from the public, including Sept 25 at Carl’s Equipment in Barton, Sept. 17 at North Point Car Dealership in Derby, two trucks over the summer in Bloomfield, July 26 - Worth’s Seamless Rain Gutters in Derby, July 8 St. J Subaru when two suspects hit multiple vehicles, in February at the St. Johnsbury Buick GMC Dealership.
There was even a brazen daytime theft of a catalytic converter from a pickup truck in the downtown parking lot next to Star Theater in St. Johnsbury in late July. The list goes on.
Despite the prevalence of the crimes, few arrests are made because of how quickly they can be stolen and the variety of places where they can be sold for quick cash. Catalytic converters contain rare metals that can be recycled.
“The sad reality is its very difficult to develop enough information to make an arrest,” said Lisbon, N.H., Police Chief Benjamin Bailey, who said he reviewed security camera footage from an earlier theft in Lisbon during which a thief got out of their vehicle, stole a catalytic converter from a parked truck and back in their vehicle in less than 45 seconds.
Often catalytic converters lack identifying information that can link it to a specific vehicle, although that may be changing with some new vehicle. Typically, in both Vermont and New Hampshire, a catalytic converter theft would rise to a felony level because of the cost of the converter as well as the damage done to the vehicle. The converters are part of the exhaust system and are usually stolen with a battery-powered Sawzall, clipping exhaust pipes and sometimes wiring and other sensors on either side of the converter.
Because of the challenge in apprehending suspects, word of a potential arrest spreads through the police community, as was the case with a recent catalytic converter theft in Lancaster. Lancaster Police Chief Tim Charbonneau confirmed there was a catalytic converter theft in his town in the last week and he had identified multiple suspects but the investigation was ongoing and it was too soon to say when or what charges might result.
“I anticipate it resulting in felony level charges,” said Charbonneau, who noted the suspects were not from Lancaster. Charbonneau said it’s always good to identify suspects, but he doubted whether it would do much to stem the tide of thefts.
The proximity to the state border contributes to some of the challenges in investigating the crimes and has some police officials speculating about the potential for common suspects hitting multiple communities on both sides of the river.
Part of the issue, said Cleary, is the difference in regulations across states around catalytic converter sale and salvage. Cleary said Vermont salvage yards and recyclers are required to document identifying information of people selling catalytic converters, but he doesn’t believe that is the case in New Hampshire. Several of the police officials also noted some people offer to purchase catalytic converters online.
Many states have taken up or passed legislation to try to curb the thefts. A new law in Maine that took effect this summer has several provisions, including the vehicle VIN to be engraved on a catalytic converter in most circumstances by vehicle dealers or recyclers.
On Wednesday morning Cleary was continuing to review surveillance footage from Twin State Ford and work the case. He said it can cost thousands of dollars in repairs and parts and take weeks or longer to get a car back on the road because of supply constraints for replacement parts.
“If we had a clearer picture of where these things are actually being sold then we could develop a suspect list,” said Cleary.
