LANCASTER — Faded, torn and tattered American flags were burned Saturday in a ceremony conducted by local scouts.
The flag retirement ceremony was held by members of Lancaster’s Cub Scout Pack 219 and Boy Scout Troop 219 at Centennial Park on Main Street. Nearly 50 flags were disposed of.
Respect and etiquette dictate the handling of American flags by public entities and private individuals. This includes the flying, folding and disposing of flags when they became worn.
“Don’t just throw it in the trash like any other old item — that’s considered disrespectful,” states a June 2020 report from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Municipalities and community members provided flags ready for retirement for the Scouts ceremony on Saturday. Casey McMann, Scoutmaster of Lancaster Boy Scout Troop 219, said flags came from Main Street in Lancaster, the Town of Groveton, the Town of Whitefield, along with many from local citizens. Some of the flags were extra meaningful for the Scouts, said McMann.
“Our Boy Scout Troop puts our Main St. flags in and out for several holidays throughout the year, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Flag Day, etc.,” she said in an email. “So the boys take personal pride in those flags.”
The retirement ceremony involves flag inspection to confirm its poor condition. Any flag that is “tattered, torn, faded to be able to display the true colors” needs to be retired, McMann said. Flags are displayed, folded, saluted and burned as part of the ceremony.
On Saturday, Cub Master Josh D’Agnese gave the scouts a brief history and meaning of the American flag and patriotism.
“Josh spoke to the scouts from his heart, from his love of this country and its history, and from his time as a service member,” said McMann.
McMann said the ceremony communicated respect and values important to scouting.
“Scouting teaches a lot about citizenship, duty to God and Country as said in our Scout Oath,” she said. “It is important for youth to learn about our country’s history and patriotism in a respectful way and why we honor all of our servicemen and women.”
McMann said she intends to invite members of the American Legion and VFW to future retirement ceremonies.
Both youth and adults benefited from the experience of the flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, she said.
“It seems that the scouts had a better understanding of why we disposed of the flags in a ceremony format. And in that kind of a setting it makes you think about your country, even as an adult,” said McMann. “They all had a sense of pride that they were doing a good deed for their community.”
