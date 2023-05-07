Scouts Help Green Up In St. Johnsbury

Troop 007 Boys, Troop 007 Girls, and Pack 007 from VFW 793 in St. Johnsbury cleaned up the Main Street Area and some side streets Saturday morning before the bike fair. (Contributed Photo)

