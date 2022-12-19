Members of St. Johnsbury Pack and Troop 007 make a donation of $333.75 to the Santa Fund outside the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on Sunday. It was half of $667.50 raised by the scouts; the other half went to H.O.P.E. in Lyndonville. In the front, from left, Cozy Franklin and M. Killam pass a check to fire department Lt. Andrew Ruggles. In the middle, from left, are T.J. Haggett and scoutmaster Chris Haggett. From left, in the back are Channing Roper, scoutmaster Carolyn Haggett and firefighter Matt Jedlick. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
