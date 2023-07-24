A public sculpture has been installed at the future site of Saborn Covered Bridge Park. The 9-foot-tall metal eagle sculpture with a 25-foot wingspan was created by artist Martin McGowan of West Burke and is made from recycled steel. It will stand at the pedestrian gateway to the park, which is tentatively scheduled to open in 2025. Conceptual drawings for the riverfront park show pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, pavilions with educational signage, kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River, and a renovated and restored Sanborn Covered Bridge. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

