Search Continues For LI Building Intruder

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndonville Police continue to search for a male who broke into Bean Cottage on the Lyndon Institute campus on Nov. 6.
Chief Jack Harris shared an image of the male, hoping someone could identify him and help solve the crime.
Bean Cottage once served as a residence hall for LI, but now is being rented.
A resident of the building told police she returned home to find muddy boots prints throughout the residence and that someone had been in her bed. She had been away from the residence over the weekend.
Chief Harris reported Lyndon Institute employees searched their surveillance system and saw that just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 a male can be seen trying to enter Bean Cottage through a window.
The resident doesn’t believe anything was stolen in the break-in.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lyndonville Police at 802-626-1271. Bean Cottage is located on Center Street next to Sanborn Hall, which is at the corner of Center Street and College Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.