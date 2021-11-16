Search Continues For LI Building Intruder

This image shows the male who broke into a building on the Lyndon Institute campus about 3 a.m. on Nov. 6. Lyndonville Police have released the image hoping that someone will know who the suspect is. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndonville Police continue to search for a male who broke into Bean Cottage on the Lyndon Institute campus on Nov. 6.

Chief Jack Harris shared an image of the male, hoping someone could identify him and help solve the crime.

Bean Cottage once served as a residence hall for LI, but now is being rented.

A resident of the building told police she returned home to find muddy boots prints throughout the residence and that someone had been in her bed. She had been away from the residence over the weekend.

Chief Harris reported Lyndon Institute employees searched their surveillance system and saw that just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 a male can be seen trying to enter Bean Cottage through a window.

The resident doesn’t believe anything was stolen in the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyndonville Police at 802-626-1271. Bean Cottage is located on Center Street next to Sanborn Hall, which is at the corner of Center Street and College Road.

