FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. — The search for a missing hiker continued on Monday.
Nineteen-year-old Emily Sotelo of Westford, Mass., was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, with plans to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
Nearly 40 search and rescue personnel combed the area overnight, checking along trails and drainage areas.
Sotelo was not dressed for the cold. Conditions above the ridgeline on Sunday were treacherous with zero-degree temperatures, 40-mile-per-hour winds, and a minus-30 wind chill.
“She was woefully unprepared,” said Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman. “She was wearing sneakers and athletic pants. She had a brown jacket on, a small pack with a hydration system, and a little bit of food.”
Sotelo is described as 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Her parents told WMUR that Sotelo was an avid hiker but with little winter hiking experience.
When Sotelo did not return as planned, her mother notified authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Personnel from Fish and Game, Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue conducted ground operations and a New Hampshire National Guard Blackhawk helicopter performed an air search.
In the upper altitudes, rescue workers encountered extreme conditions. Cold temperatures froze their water and high winds knocked them over. In some areas there were chest-high snow drifts, in other areas there were fields of impenetrable ice.
“The guys on top of Mount Lafayette had to get crawl on their hands and knees to get off of the mountain, because the wind was blowing them down. It’s pretty bad up there,” Capt. Eastman said.
The initial search lasted over 24 hours. Plans are to suspend operations overnight and continue Tuesday morning.
Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along the intended route should notify NH State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170.
The incident continues a busy year for area search and rescue crews, who have responded to numerous hiker distress calls in recent months.
Eastman urged hikers to take proper precautions when hiking in the White Mountains, particularly during winter.
“It comes down to the old adage: Hope for the best and be prepared for the worst,” he said.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.