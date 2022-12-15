Search For New KESD Superintendent Underway
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns participates in a recent press event calling on the legislature to enact a new education funding system.

The search for the next Kingdom East School District Superintendent is well underway.

The KESD Board met with Elaine Pinckney, the district’s search consultant, at the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday evening and reviewed the timeline. The district needs to select its next leader to follow current Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, who announced her resignation at the end of June 2023.

