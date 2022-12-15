Search For New KESD Superintendent Underway

The search for the next Kingdom East School District Superintendent is well underway.
The KESD Board met with Elaine Pinckney, the district’s search consultant, at the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday evening and reviewed the timeline. The district needs to select its next leader to follow current Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, who announced her resignation at the end of June 2023.
“Probably one of the most important jobs you do as a board is to hire a superintendent,” said Pinckney, who recounted her decades of experience in Vermont education, from her first teaching job in Canaan to becoming Deputy Commissioner of Education and Superintendent of Champlain Valley School District.
Pinckney complimented Botzojorns for her leadership and said she had been a great colleague. “I’ve been impressed with the work she’s done,” said Pinckney. “She’s a wonderful advocate for schools in this area.”
Pinckney said the position was posted to a few national sites about a week ago and had already drawn four excellent candidates. A good portion of the preliminary work to identify the next superintendent will fall on the search committee, which was announced at the board’s meeting Tuesday night. The committee of 12 consists of a mix of district staff and leaders as well as community members. Board Chair Cynthia Stuart of Concord said the committee includes board members Mandy Chapman and Jake Simpson, Lyndon Institute Head of School Dr. Brian Bloomfield, St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell, KESD Assistant to Superintendent Serena Parker, District Finance Manager Tisha Hankinson, as well as Stacy Rice, Jean Wheeler, Valerie Lemieux, Rachel Robillard, Sophie Branson-Gill and Chrissy Park.
A preliminary schedule of committee meetings has their first meeting on Jan. 3 with weekly meetings through early February, when they hope to have a candidate meet and greet with the school community.
Pinckney said one of the first tasks for the committee would be to identify the community’s priorities for the next superintendent. She also noted it was important for the committee members to do their homework when it came to researching and vetting the candidates.
Pinckney also noted there didn’t seem to be as much turnover in superintendents in the state as there had been in recent years.
The board discussed some of the process that would unfold, like the opportunity to bring prospective candidates in to meet the community and other variables.
Botzojorns was Superintendent of the former Caledonia-Essex Supervisory Union and saw the area through the creation of KESD under the Act 46 merger process.
Other Business
Botzojorns said the KESD leadership team was developing plans in case staffing became an issue, particularly at the middle school grades. She alluded to recent issues with finding adequate staff for middle school grades at Irasburg Village School.
“There is a huge concern,” said Botzojorns of the potential for disruption in KESD. “The greatest concern is about staff turnover.” Botzojorns explained that KESD currently has a math teacher that handles grades 6, 7 and 8 and a science teacher that carries the same load.
“Teachers say this is really challenging,” she added. They’re planning to be proactive should this become an acute concern.
In the same vein, Botzojorns and Hankinson explained a requested policy change that would create a more generous vacation benefit for non-union district employees, such as district staff and other administrative support personnel. The two explained that the district currently had several open positions that people left because of more generous jobs elsewhere and that candidates had declined because the benefits didn’t match other offers or their current positions.
“Folks who are employers, I’m guessing you have a hard time filling positions just as we do,” said Botzojorns to the board of their struggles finding staff.
The new policy, which was approved by a vote of 13-1, accelerates the pace at which employees accrue vacation days and granted credit on the scale for prior work experience. The board discussion focused on the cost of recruitment and the importance of retaining experienced and valued employees.
Botzojorns also briefly discussed upcoming board elections. KESD has a 15-member board with five seats typically open each year for election at Town Meeting, however because of 2 appointments in off years, this March there will be seven seats up for election.
The board also heard a presentation from Director of Educational Technology Jon Rice about a $30,000 grant the district had received to enhance its cyber defenses. Rice explained the variety of threats the district faced, from ransomware to denial of service attacks, all with the intent of trying to exploit computer vulnerabilities to make quick money.
Rice said the process would include developing both a security plan and a recovery plan that would ultimately lead to a tabletop exercise next summer.
“The scary part is that the experts say if you get attacked and it’s a major incident you’ll be down for a week,” said Rice, citing incidents that happened in Los Angeles, Michigan as well as Vermont and New Hampshire.
“Everything we do now is tech-based,” he added. “You just have to prepare for it.”
A report by nurse and District COVID Coordinator Soph Hall also updated the board on a grant she was overseeing to boost the nursing team within KESD. She said the district was acquiring reference texts for all the nurses to have comparable material, and several were scheduled for professional development opportunities. KESD now has 5.8 FTEs in the nursing department with 65 combined years of experience as school nurses and 166 combined years overall within nursing.
Hall noted one recent challenge was the amount of illness the schools were dealing with, including some COVID, but most influenza-like illnesses.
“You’ve been seeing all of this in the news,” she said. “We are seeing all of this in Kingdom East.”
