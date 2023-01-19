LITTLETON — New Hampshire Fish and Game and Littleton police are on the search for the owner of a pet snake that was found loose in the restroom of a Littleton business on Wednesday.

The find was made at Walsh’s chiropractic clinic at Meadow Plaza, at 53 Meadow St., which also houses Corey’s Sport Shop and Noah’s Ark Pet Shop.

