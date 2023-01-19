LITTLETON — New Hampshire Fish and Game and Littleton police are on the search for the owner of a pet snake that was found loose in the restroom of a Littleton business on Wednesday.
The find was made at Walsh’s chiropractic clinic at Meadow Plaza, at 53 Meadow St., which also houses Corey’s Sport Shop and Noah’s Ark Pet Shop.
“There’s a pet store in the same plaza, but they say it’s not theirs and they’re not missing anything,” Chris McKee, the local conservation officer with NHFG, said Thursday.
McKee knows Josh Santy, the property manager, who gave him a call about a snake in the restroom at the chiropractic clinic, after receiving a call from the business tenant.
“I said go down and get a picture and figure out what kind of snake it is before I have him try to grab it,” said McKee. “The property manager said he will look at it and I said I’ll meet you over there and catch it for you.”
The reptile was right next to the toilet and underneath the sink by a hot water heater.
“It was sitting there waist high next to the toilet,” said McKee. “Whoever went in there got a bit of a startle.”
He isn’t sure if the person who found the snake was a client of the clinic or an employee.
“We find out that it’s a gopher snake and they’re only found west of the Mississippi,” said McKee. “They’re not native to New England or the East at all. They’re out West. More than likely, it’s someone’s pet because there’s no way they could survive out here on their own.”
The non-poisonous snake is about 40 inches long, racy and light, more of a fast-moving snake and no fatter than a magic marker, he said.
“They make a good starter pet for somebody who’s just getting into collecting or wants a snake,” said McKee. “They can be possessed in New Hampshire and they don’t need special permits or anything like that. They can be shipped across state lines. I’m not sure how they do the shipping, but they do keep them warm wherever they’re getting them from.”
For the time being, McKee has the snake in his possession.
“We’re just hoping someone is going to realize they’re missing their pet snake and we can give it back to them,” he said. “Otherwise, we’ll end up having to re-home it because I don’t have the facility or means to take care of it.”
In the short-term, though, NHFG doesn’t want to give it to someone if it’s somebody else’s pet, he said.
“We usually relay alligators and snakes to New England Reptiles, in Plaistow, or Rain Forest Reptiles, in Mass.,” said McKee. “We work well with them, but I just don’t want to take it and drive it one hour or two hours away if someone’s looking for their pet. At this point, it’s a domestic animal and there’s a sense that it’s a pet and they’re not native up here and someone has been caring for it. It’s very healthy looking and is in good shape and we want to do whatever we can to get it back home with its rightful owner.”
Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said from what he can recall the snake find was a first for Littleton police.
“We’ve rescued ducks from a storm drain and rescued goats and horses, dogs and cats and all kinds of animals, but this is the first time we’ve rescued a snake,” he said.
Although a unique rescue for the area, it wasn’t entirely uncharted waters for McKee.
“I covered southern New Hampshire for the first 12 years of my career and I moved back up here closer to home,” said McKee. “I used to get calls for snakes and alligators and all sorts of wildlife. Down in southern New Hampshire, people get evicted out of their apartments and the landlords would go in to clean up the apartments and there’d be alligators in the bathtub, all sorts of snakes and pets that they’re not supposed to have. In the city, it was very common. But this is the first I’ve had it up here.”
