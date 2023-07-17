Search Underway For Missing Kayaker Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Burns Pond in Whitefield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEFIELD — Rescuers searched for a missing kayaker at Burns Pond on Monday night.According to authorities, an unidentified man fell out of a kayak into the water and could not be located.Whitefield Fire were summoned at around 9:45 p.m. and deployed three boats. New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and Whitefield Police also responded.The search continued late into the night. No further information was immediately available.The incident occurred five days after Whitefield Fire conducted water rescue training on Burns Pond. 