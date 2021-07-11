BROWNINGTON — A local man was charged Friday on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.
Jason Degreenia, 42, of Brownington, was detained June 28 after state troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Stevens Road in Brownington. Upon arrival, Degreenia was found with the vehicle, and indicators of criminal activity were detected by police. As a result of the on-scene investigation, the vehicle was seized and search warrant application was made.
A search warrant was later executed on the vehicle. As a result of the findings, Degreenia was arrested with the assistance of Department of Corrections probation and parole officers, and charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine possession and narcotic possession.
He was issued a citation to appear Aug. 31 in Orleans Court to answer to the charges, placed into custody of DOC probation and parole officers, and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.