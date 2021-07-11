BROWNINGTON — A local man was charged Friday on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

Jason Degreenia, 42, of Brownington, was detained June 28 after state troopers from the Derby barracks responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Stevens Road in Brownington. Upon arrival, Degreenia was found with the vehicle, and indicators of criminal activity were detected by police. As a result of the on-scene investigation, the vehicle was seized and search warrant application was made.

A search warrant was later executed on the vehicle. As a result of the findings, Degreenia was arrested with the assistance of Department of Corrections probation and parole officers, and charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine possession and narcotic possession.

He was issued a citation to appear Aug. 31 in Orleans Court to answer to the charges, placed into custody of DOC probation and parole officers, and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

