Search Warrant Leads Police To Items Bought Illegally From Poulin Lumber, Plus $12,000 Worth Of Narcotics

DERBY — A suspected thief went to the well once too often on Aug. 5 in Derby, and was refused by store employees at a business where the suspect the previous day had purchased over $1,000 of merchandise, allegedly under false pretense.
On his August 5 return trip to Poulin Lumber in Derby, Randy Buzzell, 27, of Newport was detected and refused by employees, and charged Aug. 9 with felony false pretenses.
State troopers allege that on Aug. 4 Buzzell purchased over $1,000 of power tools and hand tools on the business account of Heritage Slate, a company with which he was no longer employed. He allegedly attempted another purchase on Aug. 5, only to be refused by store employees.
Police developed probable cause that the stolen property was at an area residence. This residence was searched, and all the stolen items were recovered and returned to Poulin Lumber.
Buzzell was cited into Orleans Superior Court Sept. 26 on the charge of felony false pretenses.
The search also led police to the discovery of 640 bags of fentanyl, about 30 grams of crack cocaine and a large amount of cash. Police estimated the street value of these narcotics at approximately $12,000.
Troopers were assisted by officers from the Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, and the Vermon Fish and Wildlife Dept.
This investigation is active and ongoing, noted Sgt. Daniel Lynch. “VSP is working in cooperation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office, and anticipate additional developments regarding both the theft and narcotics-related aspects of this case.”
