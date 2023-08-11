Search Warrant Leads Police To Items Bought Illegally From Poulin Lumber, Plus $12,000 Worth Of Narcotics
Buy Now

A Vermont State Police cruiser on patrol on Interstate 91 in Sheffield.

DERBY — A suspected thief went to the well once too often on Aug. 5 in Derby, and was refused by store employees at a business where the suspect the previous day had purchased over $1,000 of merchandise, allegedly under false pretense.

On his August 5 return trip to Poulin Lumber in Derby, Randy Buzzell, 27, of Newport was detected and refused by employees, and charged Aug. 9 with felony false pretenses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments