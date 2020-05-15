A search warrant application and other documents surrounding the ongoing investigation of Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Capt. Stephen Bunnell have been sealed by a judge for 90 days.
Most of them, anyway.
The court did approve several heavily redacted documents related to the Bunnell investigation for public inspection. But despite the limited number of words, sentences and other fragments of information that remained accessable some clues emerged about the still unexplained investigation into Capt. Bunnell - who has still not been charged with a crime.
Under the Vermont open records law, government documents are considered public unless they fall under specific exemptions.
On Wednesday, Special Prosecutor Tracy Kelly Shriver and the investigating officer entered into a non-public meeting with Judge Robert Bent and convinced him such an exemption was necessary.
“The court makes this finding with the presumption of openness of the records in mind,” wrote Judge Bent in his decision to seal the documents for three months or until charges are filed against Bunnell.
“The state has satisfied its burden, and finds by clear and convincing evidence that there is good cause and exceptional circumstances justifying sealing the records…The court finds that the investigation is not concluded and that premature public disclosure of the specifics of the investigation have a likelihood of impairing the ability of the investigators to complete a full and impartial investigation.”
The judge also noted that the state had submitted a redacted set of documents including the application for a search warrant which the court found could be released to the public without impairing the investigation.
“The court recognizes that the redactions are extensive, none the less, they are consistent with the law enforcement need discussed above,” wrote Bent in his decision filed Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Bunnell, who serves as Chief Deputy of the sheriff’s department, was suspended from duty with pay by Sheriff Dean Shatney on April 3. Shatney declined to say why Bunnell was suspended referring to it only as a “personnel matter.”
But documents obtained through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record indicate Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad were seized by investigators because of alleged electronic communications Bunnell had with accused St. Johnsbury drug dealer Tyler Ehmann.
The search warrant application submitted by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jacob Metayer on April 22 does include one un-redacted paragraph that suggest the involvement of social media.
“I am hereby requesting the honorable court grant a search warrant for the above accounts based on the probable cause to believe that Facebook was used to communicate throughout the commission of a crime,” wrote Detective Metayer in his report. “The content discovered though the scope of this search warrant will further the investigation and assist in the prosecution of several crimes.”
Another partially redacted sentence in the warrant application is also revealing.
“I was advised that during the course of another criminal investigation, it was learned that (REDACTED) had been communicating with a woman named (REDACTED) on Facebook messenger,” wrote Metayer. “I was advised that the messages suggested that (REDACTED) was asking for some sort of favor from (REDACTED)…”
The investigation into Capt. Bunnell began in early April after he took part in a multi-agency drug raid of Tyler Ehmann’s apartment located at the 380 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 21.
Ehmann was charged with two counts of cocaine sale, and possession of heroin following the raid by members of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Capt. Bunnell.
Ehmann later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by the court on conditions. Also arrested during the raid was with Bronx, N.Y. resident Courtney Gray, 27, who is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, sale of fentynal, sale of cocaine and fentynal trafficking.
