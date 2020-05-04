Search Warrants Granted For Investigation Into Caledonia County Chief Deputy

The investigation into the Chief Deputy of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department deepened this month with the appointment of a special prosecutor, the granting of multiple search warrants and a judge’s order to temporarily seal all court records related to the case.
Capt. Stephen Bunnell was suspended from duty with pay by Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney on April 3. Shatney declined to say why Bunnell is suspended referring to it only as a “personnel matter.”
But documents obtained on April 15 through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record indicate Capt. Bunnell’s cell phone and iPad were seized by investigators because of alleged communications Bunnell had with accused St. Johnsbury drug dealer Tyler Ehmann.
At the time the records were received by the Caledonian-Record, there was no indication of any criminal charges, citations or search warrant requests pending against Capt. Bunnell.
But according to an order filed Monday by Vermont Superior Court Judge Robert Bent, the Vermont State Police applied for search warrants related to the Bunnell investigation the following week. Those warrants were then granted by the court.
“The applications for search warrants were made on April 22, 2020,” wrote Judge Bent in his order to temporarily seal the case records from public inspection. “The warrant return was filed on April 30, 2020 and was accompanied by an application filed by the Windham County State’s Attorney.”
According to the order, Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver has been “specially appointed” to prosecute the case against Bunnell and has requested that the court seal the records.
Judge Bent on Monday approved that request - at least for now.
“The court finds there is sufficient reason presented by the state in its motion to temporally seal the various documents to grant that motion and to schedule a hearing to consider the state’s application to seal,” wrote Judge Bent. “A hearing is to be scheduled to give the state the opportunity to present sufficient evidence or information to meet the standard required by law to seal or redact as is appropriate.”
According to Vermont law, such records can only be sealed if a judge finds “clear and convincing evidence” that “good cause and exceptional circumstances” exist to restrict access or seal the records.
The investigation into Capt. Bunnell began in early April after he took part in a multi-agency drug raid of Tyler Ehmann’s apartment located at the 380 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 21.
“April 7, 2020, Law enforcement seized Stephen Bunnell’s iPhone and Ipad with the intention of seeking a search warrant of the same, on the basis that Bunnell had electronic communications in the past with Ehmann,” wrote St. Johnsbury defense attorney Corby A. Gary in a motion in opposition to the search filed with the court on April 8.
According to the motion, Capt. Bunnell assisted in the raid of Ehmann’s residence at the request of the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
“At the time of the request, Bunnell did not know the identity of the subject as Ehmann,” wrote Gary in his motion.
“Bunnell and Ehmann have known each other in the past, and prior to the executed search warrant of Ehmann’s residence.”
Ehmann was charged with two counts of cocaine sale, and possession of heroin following the raid by members of the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Capt. Bunnell.
Ehmann later pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released by the court on conditions. Also arrested during the raid was with Bronx, N.Y. resident Courtney Gray, 27, who is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, sale of fentynal, sale of cocaine and fentynal trafficking.
Attorney Gary has argued that there was no good reason for the court to approve the searches.
“One suspects law enforcement had seized and searched Ehmann’s electronic device(s) in Ehmann’s case, and that such may have revealed electronic communications between Ehmann and Bunnell,” wrote Attorney Gary. “The prospect of salacious gossip about communications or relationships with another who has been or is the subject of law enforcement investigation is not evidence, much less substantial evidence of criminal activity. Neither is association. Fodder for the Caledonia Record is not substantial evidence giving rise to probable cause to issue a search warrant.”
According to an affidavit filed by Cpl. Steve Hartwell of St. Johnsbury Police Department, investigators used a confidential informant to buy drugs from Ehmann and Gray twice before applying for a search warrant.
Police say the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in St. Johnsbury.
