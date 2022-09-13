Sec. Of State Promotes Voter Registration Month

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is promoting September as National Voter Registration Month and encouraging eligible Vermonters to register to vote.
“Your vote is your voice,” said Condos. “While Vermont’s voter-friendly policies like automatic, online and same-day voter registration mean that Vermont’s voter registration rate is high, National Voter Registration Month in September serves as an important opportunity for us to engage more eligible but unregistered voters in the civic process. When we all participate, our democracy grows stronger!”
National Voter Registration Month was established by Secretaries of State in 2002 to promote voter participation and increase civic knowledge of state voter registration policies.
“While some states around the country are restricting the rights of eligible voters to register and vote, in Vermont we have worked to remove barriers to the ballot box for eligible voters,” said Condos. “It is easy to register to vote online, or automatically while at the Department of Motor Vehicles through automatic voter registration, and same-day voter registration means that no eligible voter will be denied their right to register and cast a ballot on Election Day. During National Voter Registration Month we should be proud of Vermont’s status as one of the most voter-friendly states in the country.”
Voting reforms like automatic voter registration save both time and money, are good for voters, and provide regular updates to Vermont’s voter checklist. Secretary Condos has advocated for this commonsense policy to become a national standard, in addition to establishing minimum voter registration standards for all states.
“In Vermont, we make it easy for every eligible voter who wishes to register and vote to be able to,” said Condos. “If you’re 18, or will be by the General Election on November 8, 2022, a U.S. citizen, and a Vermont resident, you are eligible to register to vote, so what are you waiting for? Register during National Voter Registration Month at https://olvr.vermont.gov or directly with your Town Clerk!”
Last month, Condos issued a call for Vermont’s existing registered voters to check their MyVoterPage at https://mvp.vermont.gov .
This year all Vermont voters who were registered in time will be mailed a ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
The 2022 General Election will mark the first universal general election ballot mailing under the Act 60 elections law, which received tri-partisan support by the Legislature and was signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2021.
“I want to thank the Vermont legislators who worked with us to create a universal ballot mailing process that works for Vermont,” said Condos, who oversaw the mailing of ballots to all Vermont voters for the 2020 General Election in response to COVID-19. “Vermont is proof that when you remove barriers to voting for eligible voters, they do.”
Voters can confirm or update their registration information at the mvp.vermont.gov website or through their town clerks. Should voters not receive a ballot in the mail they can still vote in person on election day or contact their town clerks beforehand.
The mvp.vermont.gov includes personal identification information like voters’ date of birth and address, as well as if they are registered to vote, in what town, their voting districts, polling places and details of their absentee mailed ballots - such as when they were mailed out and received back. The online page also provides voters contact information for their town clerks and polling locations.
While ballots are being mailed soon to Vermont’s voters, they can be returned by mail or in person at either the respective town clerks’ offices or at the appropriate polling location on Election Day.
