Sec. Of State Promotes Voter Registration Month
Voting is underway in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is promoting September as National Voter Registration Month and encouraging eligible Vermonters to register to vote.

“Your vote is your voice,” said Condos. “While Vermont’s voter-friendly policies like automatic, online and same-day voter registration mean that Vermont’s voter registration rate is high, National Voter Registration Month in September serves as an important opportunity for us to engage more eligible but unregistered voters in the civic process. When we all participate, our democracy grows stronger!”

