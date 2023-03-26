Second Caledonia County Man Jailed In Heroin Highway Case

Federal, state and local law enforcement executed a search warrant on this property at 191 Hutchins Farm Road in Stannard on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Contributed Photo)

BURLINGTON – A second brother from Caledonia County that was linked to operating a major drug house along a rural road known by neighbors as the “Heroin Highway” has been jailed after using crack cocaine multiple times, records show.

Gage Colson, 23, of Stannard had pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a single felony charge for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between late 2018 and Sept. 10, 2021 in the case. He was allowed to remain free pending sentencing, which has been delayed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments