Second Caledonia County Man Jailed In Heroin Highway Case

BURLINGTON – A second brother from Caledonia County that was linked to operating a major drug house along a rural road known by neighbors as the “Heroin Highway” has been jailed after using crack cocaine multiple times, records show.
Gage Colson, 23, of Stannard had pleaded guilty in May 2022 to a single felony charge for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between late 2018 and Sept. 10, 2021 in the case. He was allowed to remain free pending sentencing, which has been delayed.
But now a federal judge agreed Colson needs to be jailed after a prosecutor said the defendant failed three drug tests in February and March and lied to his probation officer while awaiting the sentencing.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss also agreed during the court hearing last week to move Colson’s sentencing from Aug. 26 to July 21.
His older brother, Eric Colson III, 25, also of Stannard had pleaded guilty in federal court this month to three felony charges, including knowingly maintaining 191 Hutchins Farm Road for the purpose of distributing and using both heroin and fentanyl along with manufacturing, distributing and using crack cocaine between late 2018 and September 10, 2021.
Eric Colson also pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm while involved in drug trafficking in September 2021 and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between late 2018 and Sept. 10, 2021.
The Vermont Drug Task Force has said the two brothers operated a major trafficking site by offering heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Eric Colson was more of the principal between the two brothers in the far-reaching drug organization, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nate Burris has said.
As part of their plea deals, the two brothers have agreed to forfeit 8 pistols, 5 rifles and 3 shotguns, along with 2,663 rounds of various calibers of ammunition seized from their home. They also will relinquish $17,384 in cash.
Federal, state and local law enforcement raided their home September 10, 2021 and confiscated body armor, a money counter, various drugs, including morphine sulfate, hydrocodone, buprenorphine and suboxone. Also impounded were various containers of marijuana, including glass jars, baggies, a grocery bag, and at least a pair of 5-gallons pails, records show.
One informant reported never needing to call ahead to buy drugs: customers knew the Colson brothers had regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, court records show.
Neighbors said the unpaved road got dubbed “Heroin Highway” by the community of 200 people because of the extensive traffic to and from the house.
One informant reported counting money for Eric Colson and estimated he was peddling $10,000 to $20,000 a day in controlled substances, while a second source of information estimated it closer to $125,000 every few days, court records show. The second source said he or she accompanied Eric Colson when he would get new drugs, but was asked to leave the vehicle just before he met his drug supplier, court records note.
The drugs were normally concealed at the Colson home beneath a couch behind the cash register used by the drug business, and sometimes in the rafters or ceiling, records show. Two AR-15 style rifles were displayed on the wall, records note.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.