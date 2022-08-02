Second Community Meeting Planned In Concord

CONCORD — The second phase of the Let’s Grow Concord community forums to set actionable priorities for the future of the town will take place Monday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Concord School.
The event on August 8 is the second phase of a three-part Community Visit process that provides an opportunity for members of the Concord community to review potential action items, discuss and advocate for what is most important for their community, and vote on and sign up to begin moving priorities forward.
The first phase of the process was held in July and involved a series of public forums and written surveys from members of the Concord community who shared their ideas for action on critical topics including education, economic development, community connectivity, and recreation and land use. A Visiting Team of representatives from state, federal, private, non-profits, and philanthropic agencies joined the forums to hear ideas and remain an active resource as priorities emerge.
All members of the Concord community are welcome and encouraged to attend on August 8 to be an active participant and play a key role in helping decide on actionable priorities for the future of Concord. Free pizza, drinks, and dessert will be served. Masks will be encouraged and made available to attendees.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development was invited to the community by the Concord Selectboard. VCRD is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the advancement of Vermont communities. In the past 20 years, VCRD has worked with over 85 communities throughout Vermont to bring residents together through their facilitated and structured process to share ideas and move toward common solutions.
VCRD’s Community Engagement and Policy Director Jenna Koloski says, “The first step in this process was well-attended, positive, and productive. VCRD staff walked away with clear and concrete ideas shared by community members. We are excited to share those ideas with the community on August 8th and walk through a process to vote on top priorities for the future. This will be a critical turning point when we go from ideas to action!”
“It was exciting and encouraging to see so many community members participate in the July 14th Concord Community Forum. The VCRD community visit is a unique opportunity to come together to help shape a vibrant future for Concord. At the upcoming August 8th community forum, we have an opportunity to review all the input gathered to date and determine our community priorities,” says Let’s Grow Concord Task Force Chair, Cynthia Stuart. “I encourage everyone with a vested interest in Concord, whether you took part in the first forum or not, to please join us on August 8th at 6:30 pm.”
The final phase of community meetings will take place on September 14 and will include the startup of new volunteer task force teams working with a Visiting Resource Team to create action plans and build a list of technical and financial resources to move community-determined priorities forward.
The Let’s Grow Concord Community Forums are funded with support from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Northern Borders Regional Commission, and VCRD members and donors. For more information, visit bit.ly/ConcordVT contact VCRD at 802-223-6091 or jenna@vtrural.org.
Vermont Council on Rural Development The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of the locally-defined progress of Vermont’s rural communities. VCRD is a dynamic partnership of federal, state, local, nonprofit and private partners. Actively non-partisan with an established reputation for community-based facilitation, VCRD is uniquely positioned to sponsor and coordinate collaborative efforts across governmental and organizational categories concerned with policy questions of rural import. The organization has successfully completed 83 community visits, resulting in locally defined projects like new childcare centers, wastewater infrastructure, and downtown redevelopments.
