Second Community Meeting Planned In Concord
The first session in the Vermont Council on Rural Development's community visit process to the town of Concord was a success; two more sessions will follow in August and September. (File Photo Courtesy VCRD)

CONCORD — The second phase of the Let’s Grow Concord community forums to set actionable priorities for the future of the town will take place Monday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Concord School.

The event on August 8 is the second phase of a three-part Community Visit process that provides an opportunity for members of the Concord community to review potential action items, discuss and advocate for what is most important for their community, and vote on and sign up to begin moving priorities forward.

