Second Federal Court Session Held For Rainbow Family Members
In Littleton on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe, seated, right, processes those members of the Rainbow Family camping on national forest land in Coos County for the 51st national Rainbow gathering who were ticketed for various infractions and were summoned to appear to the outdoor federal court proceeding. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Following a special session with U.S. Magistrate Andrea Johnston at the Littleton District Courthouse on Friday, a second special session of the U.S. District Court’s Central Violations Bureau was convened at the federal courthouse in Concord on Wednesday for some Rainbow Family members who gathered this past weekend and on the Fourth of July in Coos County.

The purpose of the special sessions was to process violation notices issued by the U.S. Forest Service at the 51st annual Rainbow Family gathering in the White Mountain National Forest.

