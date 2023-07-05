Second Federal Court Session Held For Rainbow Family Members

In Littleton on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe, seated, right, processes those members of the Rainbow Family camping on national forest land in Coos County for the 51st national Rainbow gathering who were ticketed for various infractions and were summoned to appear to the outdoor federal court proceeding. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Following a special session with U.S. Magistrate Andrea Johnston at the Littleton District Courthouse on Friday, a second special session of the U.S. District Court’s Central Violations Bureau was convened at the federal courthouse in Concord on Wednesday for some Rainbow Family members who gathered this past weekend and on the Fourth of July in Coos County.
The purpose of the special sessions was to process violation notices issued by the U.S. Forest Service at the 51st annual Rainbow Family gathering in the White Mountain National Forest.
“There were 121 violations issued by the U.S Forest Service, of which 37 were resolved by the defendants agreeing to pay a fine, ranging between $25-$200 per violation,” U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. “Circumstances, or the evidence, warranted a dismissal of 58 violations. Twenty-four were unresolved and will be rescheduled for the next hearing date, as the individuals failed to appear.”
Bench trials have been scheduled for two defendants on Sept. 23, and Nov. 13, she said.
“The orderly resolution of these violations was a testament to the coordination of this office, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. District Court, who agreed to host these two special sessions,” said Young.
Any additional violations issued during the Rainbow Family gathering, which was on national forest land in Gorham and peaked on July 4, will be processed during the U.S. District Court’s normal business.
“For the most part, it was a much smaller gathering than we anticipated,” Hilary Markin, public information officer for the USFS, said in an update late Wednesday afternoon. “We estimate 2,200 at the height of it.”
The turnout is below the 5,000 initially projected and below the previous projection of 2,500 to 3,000.
Markin said many Rainbow Family members departed on Wednesday, some even on Tuesday night.
For the most part, too, the gathering went smoothly.
The USFS saw the things typical at the annual gatherings, such as citations issued for driving infractions and violation notices for drug possession, said Markin.
“We will get another estimated attendance tomorrow,” she said. “We do anticipate a small group of them staying on for site rehabilitation.”
With heavy rains the past few days, measures will be implemented to reduce soil erosion and compact the soil in the gathering area said Markin.
“We’ll be there late this week to meet with them and talk about site rehabilitation,” said Markin.
At past annual gatherings in other states, some Rainbow Family usually remain for a few days after the big gathering to help with site rehabilitation, and the hope is that the same thing happens in New Hampshire, she said.
Residents can reach out to the USFS with questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.