Second Heroin Highway Suspect Admits Guilt

Federal, state and local law enforcement executed a search warrant on this property at 191 Hutchins Farm Road in Stannard on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Contributed Photo)

BURLINGTON — One of two brothers from Caledonia County is facing up to life in federal prison in connection with his arrest as part of operating a major drug house along a rural road known by neighbors as the “Heroin Highway.”

Eric Colson III, 25, of Stannard, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to three felony charges, including knowingly maintaining 191 Hutchins Farm Road for the purpose of distributing and using both heroin and fentanyl along with manufacturing, distributing and using crack cocaine between late 2018 and September 10, 2021.

