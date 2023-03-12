Second Heroin Highway Suspect Admits Guilt

BURLINGTON — One of two brothers from Caledonia County is facing up to life in federal prison in connection with his arrest as part of operating a major drug house along a rural road known by neighbors as the “Heroin Highway.”
Eric Colson III, 25, of Stannard, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to three felony charges, including knowingly maintaining 191 Hutchins Farm Road for the purpose of distributing and using both heroin and fentanyl along with manufacturing, distributing and using crack cocaine between late 2018 and September 10, 2021.
Colson also pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm while involved in drug trafficking in September 2021 and for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between late 2018 and Sept. 10, 2021.
Judge Christina Reiss rejected a defense request that Colson be allowed to remain free pending his sentencing and he was taken into custody by U.S. deputy marshals. Defense lawyer Richard Goldsborough had tried to argue Colson had not violated the terms of his pre-trial release order for the past 18 months.
Reiss said higher courts have ruled that criminal defendants should not get special credit following a court order and for not breaking the law while on pre-trial release. Colson was now considered guilty and had a higher standard to prove for his release.
The defendant’s younger brother, Gage Colson, 23, entered a guilty plea in May 2022 to a single felony charge for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between late 2018 and Sept. 10, 2021 in the case.
The two brothers also have agreed to forfeit 8 pistols, 5 rifles and 3 shotguns, along with 2,663 rounds of various calibers of ammunition seized from their home. They also will forfeit $17,384 in cash.
The items were confiscated during a September 10, 2021, raid by federal, state and local law enforcement. Investigators also seized body armor, a money counter, various drugs, including morphine sulfate, hydrocodone, buprenorphine and suboxone. Also seized were various containers of marijuana, including glass jars, baggies, a grocery bag, and at least a pair of 5-gallons pails, records show.
Between the two brothers, Eric Colson III was more of the kingpin in the large-scale drug organization, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nate Burris said when questioned by Reiss. The two brothers operated a major trafficking center offering heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Eric Colson could receive up to 40 years in prison for the drug conspiracy count, between 5 years and up to life in prison for using the gun while trafficking drugs and up to 20 years for running the drug house. He also faces $5.75 million in fines.
One informant reported he or she never needed to call ahead to buy drugs: customers knew the brothers had regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, court records show.
Neighbors said the unpaved road got dubbed “Heroin Highway” by the community of 200 people because of the extensive traffic to the house.
Investigators said two other sources of information reported they were involved in the theft of about $75,000 worth of heroin and cocaine from Eric Colson on the property in August 2020. They said they were regular customers buying large qualities of prepackaged heroin and crack cocaine from Eric Colson several times a week, court records show.
One informant reported counting money for Eric Colson and estimated he was peddling $10,000 to $20,000 a day in controlled substances, while a second source of information estimated it closer to $125,000 every few days, court records show. The second source said he or she accompanied Eric Colson when he would get new drugs, but was asked to leave the vehicle just before he met his drug supplier, court records note.
One informant reported that brothers Eric and Gage Colson were users of controlled substances.
The drugs were normally concealed beneath a couch behind the cash register used by the drug business, and sometimes in the rafters or ceiling, records show. Two AR-15 style rifles were displayed on the wall, records note.
One informant reported Eric Colson was believed to be the owner of the AR-15s, but a criminal record check showed he has at least one felony conviction for burglary in Caledonia County in 2017 that would prohibit him from owning a firearm, FBI Special Agent Colin M. Simons said in a court affidavit.
The informant also reported that there was never a problem about getting drugs from the Colsons because they were well supplied. The informant also reported drugs and money are buried on the property and that the brothers had reported they had been robbed when drugs were dug up.
Two sources reported Eric Colson used to stash drugs in the woods inside a 5-gallon water cooler that was painted in “camouflage-type paint,” court records show.
Gage Colson had a list of clients that included people his older brother did not want to deal with, records show.
Their parents also live on the property and Eric Colson III and a girlfriend lived above the garage in an apartment, court records show.
Reiss set the sentencing for Eric Colson for June 27. His brother was scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26, 2022, but a joint request to continue it for 90 days was approved. There has been no update on why Gage Colson has not been sentenced over the past 4 months.
