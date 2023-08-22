MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees is ramping up efforts to identify a new interim president for Vermont State University (VTSU). With Interim President Mike Smith’s tenure set to conclude in two months, the board’s ad hoc committee has been meticulously navigating the selection process.

Smith stepped in for an agreed-upon six months, bridging the gap after the departure of VTSU’s inaugural president. The university, an amalgamation of Northern Vermont University (NVU), Vermont Technical College, and Castleton University, now finds itself on the brink of welcoming another temporary leader. An official announcement of this successor is anticipated during the board’s forthcoming early fall retreat.

