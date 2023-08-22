A second interim president is being sought to lead the newly merged Vermont State University. A new student and his family are seen Friday morning on the Lyndon Center campus of VTSU. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees is ramping up efforts to identify a new interim president for Vermont State University (VTSU). With Interim President Mike Smith’s tenure set to conclude in two months, the board’s ad hoc committee has been meticulously navigating the selection process.
Smith stepped in for an agreed-upon six months, bridging the gap after the departure of VTSU’s inaugural president. The university, an amalgamation of Northern Vermont University (NVU), Vermont Technical College, and Castleton University, now finds itself on the brink of welcoming another temporary leader. An official announcement of this successor is anticipated during the board’s forthcoming early fall retreat.
In a recent meeting, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny highlighted the feedback garnered from committee members and other key stakeholders. The discussion primarily revolved around the qualifications and competencies necessary for the acting president role. The minutes further emphasized that this search targets an interim position and not a permanent leadership role.
The committee was presented with three resumes from potential candidates by a search firm, at Zdatny’s request. With initial interviews imminent, the board is determining a series of pre-shared questions for the applicants.
Chancellor Zdatny also apprised attendees of the pertinent feedback from the Vermont State Colleges System concerning the desired qualities and expertise for the role. The emphasis remains on understanding Vermont’s ethos, grasping the nuances of rural public higher education, and having a history of successfully managing change.
Trustee Chair Lynn Dickinson underscored the significance of the interim president possessing effective leadership skills, especially during the anticipated 18-month to 2-year tenure. She emphasized that they should be adept at unifying various stakeholders.
Training centered on recognizing unconscious bias will be an integral component of the trustees’ hiring protocol. Trustee Karen Luneau nostalgically remarked about Smith’s impact, emphasizing the need for intuitive leadership and familiarity with Vermont’s landscape.
Trustee Shawn Tester voiced concerns regarding reference and background checks. Zdatny confirmed that an exhaustive background evaluation, inclusive of social media scrutiny, would be executed.
The trustees acknowledged the ephemerality of leadership roles in higher education, stressing the necessity of thorough background investigations. Zdatny and Tester mutually agreed on the paramount importance of impeccable interpersonal skills.
Interviews are slated for the subsequent weeks, leading to the selection of final candidates for an intensive round of discussions.
The board has listed a comprehensive set of qualifications and competencies for the interim president role, encompassing a myriad of attributes from change management expertise to a penchant for understanding technology’s impact on academia.
Chancellor Zdatny shared via email about the vision for VTSU’s leadership. She noted that the aim is for the interim president, succeeding Smith this November, to guide VTSU until summer 2025. A traditional presidential search is likely to commence by next year.
