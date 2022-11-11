Second Phase Of State Program Rolls Out For North Country Restaurant Owners

The second phase of a state reimbursement program is rolling out for restaurant owners who want to take advantage of funding opportunities to boost their businesses with the latest technology.
The Local Restaurant Infrastructure and Investment Program, funded with federal stimulus money allocated to New Hampshire in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, first ran in the summer and is rolling out again until its entire $3 million fund is used, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department.
Local restaurants can seek reimbursement up to a maximum cap of $15,000 for eligible technology, infrastructure, and equipment purchases that are a result of or response to the pandemic.
“It’s designed to help restaurants recover and adapt to COVID and post-COVID market realities,” said Caswell.
Eligible uses include investment in technology, such as customers paying from their table.
“Schilling does that, but not everybody else is able to do it,” said Caswell. “It would allow restaurants to be able to pay for those type of systems or be reimbursed for them.”
Other eligible reimbursements are upgrades to a restaurant’s HVAC system to improve ventilation inside as well as improvements for outdoor dining.
“Restaurants can apply pretty much through January,” said Caswell. “We want to make sure that we spend all of this money. It was a total of $3 million that was made available and we’ve spent about half of it in the summer. There’s still a good amount of money left there. Even if a restaurant has gotten an award previously, if they’re under $15,000 they can still come in for the difference. If they only got $5,000 reimbursed the first time, they can still come back for $10,000, in eligible expenses.”
Applicants must show proof of an eligible purchase.
“It’s a good program and I hope everybody takes advantage of it,” said Caswell.
The program’s objective is to help address workforce challenges, consumer expectations, and restaurant safety challenges that small, local restaurants across the Granite State experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards will be issued for eligible technology, infrastructure, and equipment purchased between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2023, that were used to help restaurants adapt to changes in technology and service.
Eligible restaurants (national chains or franchises and restaurants that are delivery or take-out only or primarily catering are not eligible) must apply no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023, when the application period closes.
Applications, however, will be reviewed and money will be awarded in monthly funding rounds.
Applicants can apply under the State of New Hampshire Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
The program comes at a time when more and more visitors are flocking to New Hampshire and the North Country and stopping in at local eateries.
While total spending and visitation numbers for the summer tourism season aren’t in yet, it appears to be another strong year for tourism, said Caswell.
Caswell provided what he called some interesting facts, among them a total of $46 million generated for the state rooms and meals tax.
“Our advertising tourism campaign influenced 600,000 trips to New Hampshire,” he said. “That influenced $780 million in spending.”
This year’s return on investment that went back to the state in revenue was $15.22 per dollar.
That means for every dollar the state spent on marketing it generated $15.22.
The return is normally around $13 generated for every marketing dollar spent, said Caswell.
“Those are pretty strong numbers,” he said.
