Second Phase Of State Program Rolls Out For North Country Restaurant Owners
Sarah Lemay of Schilling Beer Co. serves up a beer during the annual Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Littleton, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The second phase of a state reimbursement program is rolling out for restaurant owners who want to take advantage of funding opportunities to boost their businesses with the latest technology.

The Local Restaurant Infrastructure and Investment Program, funded with federal stimulus money allocated to New Hampshire in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, first ran in the summer and is rolling out again until its entire $3 million fund is used, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department.

