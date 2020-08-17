Envision Lyndon 2020, the DRAFT Municipal Plan, is available for review online at https://envisionlyndon.org/. The Selectboard will hold the second of a total of three public hearings on the DRAFT Plan remotely via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Dial by phone: (646) 876-9923 or Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting ID: 825 3174 9888, Password: 127917.

Envision Lyndon is a community planning initiative designed to help Lyndon Residents and stakeholders articulate a vision for the Town’s future, identify what works and what could be better, and create a plan to make it happen. Led by the Lyndon Planning Commission, the Envision Lyndon process will culminate in early 2020 with the adoption of a new community-supported Municipal Plan. Visit https://envisionlyndon.org for the most up to date information on the 2020 Municipal Plan Update.

