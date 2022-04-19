Second Suspect Arrested In Alleged Danville Murder-For-Hire
In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Danville resident Greg Davis.

Federal authorities say Aron Lee Ethridge conspired with Colorado resident Jerry Banks to kidnap Davis from his home on Hawkins Road on Jan. 6, 2018.

Ethridge was indicted by a federal grand jury on a felony kidnapping charge this week and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court tomorrow.

“On or about January, 6, 2018, Banks knocked on the door of Gregory Davis’s home dressed in a manner imitating a U.S. Marshal and claimed to have an arrest warrant for Davis,” reads the indictment filed by U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest. “On January 7, 2018, Banks called Ethridge to inform him that Davis had been successfully kidnapped and murdered.”

Davis was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service confirmed during the investigation that Greg Davis was not arrested by their agency and that there were no active federal warrants for Davis at the time of his death.

Davis, 49, had lived in a farmhouse on Hawkins Road with his wife and six children for about two years prior to the shooting after relocating from New Jersey.

