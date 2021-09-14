Second Suspect Charged In Connection With Portland Street Assault

Police had been trying for weeks to meet with one of the suspects in an alleged assault of a woman on Portland Street last month.
Andrew M. Davis, 34, of Sutton, repeatedly failed to meet with investigators looking into the incident which has already resulted in the arrest of West Burke resident Ashley M. Lee, 29, on assault charges.
But then came the Sept. 10 edition of the Caledonian-Record which mentioned Davis by name as a possible suspect.
“I was contacted at the St. Johnsbury Police Department by Davis,” wrote Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Davis advised that he had seen his name in the newspaper article in conjunction with the arrest of Lee and wanted to speak with me.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Davis then met in person with Sgt. Cleary later that day at the police station.
“Based on the article in the newspaper indicating his involvement in this matter, I read him his Miranda Warning and Davis agreed to speak with me,” wrote Cleary.
Davis has now been charged in Caledonia Superior Court with felony larceny from a person and aiding in the commission of an assault and robbery. Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday and was released by Judge Michael S. Kupersmith on the conditions that he not engage in violent or threatening behavior and not contact, abuse or harass the alleged victim in the case identified by police as Brittany Danforth, 29.
According to court documents, Danforth was assaulted by two people near the former Valero gas station just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. Lee is accused of assaulting Danforth with her car and then beating her with a leather “sap” (blackjack) leaving her bruised and bloodied.
Davis, who was mentioned by name in court documents filed last month in support of the charges against Lee, is now accused of assisting Lee and taking property that belonged to Danforth during the alleged assault.
If convicted of both charges Davis faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $500 fine.
