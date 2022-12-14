featured Second Suspect In Elm Street Shooting Reaches Plea Deal With Prosecutors Todd Wellington wellingtont@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Todd Wellington Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now John Emerson III, 18, of Bath, N.H., left, talks with his public defender, attorney Alan Franklin, in the courtroom at Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray) Buy Now John Emerson III, 18, leaves the courtroom in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The second suspect in the 2019 shooting of an Elm Street resident in St. Johnsbury has reached a plea agreement with the state.According to court documents, John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 22, of Newbury will plead guilty to accessory after the fact in exchange for a deferred three-year sentence.The conviction will be erased from Emerson’s record if he complies with all the conditions of probation for the next three years. The state dismissed an aggravated assault charge as part of the plea agreement.Emerson’s change-of-plea hearing has not been scheduled yet. He is represented by defense attorney Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions.The actual shooter was Emerson’s friend, Arther Butler of Topsham, who has already been convicted of shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back in April of 2019.Caledonia Superior CourtThe shooting occurred as Butler and Delude fought on the ground outside an apartment house on Elm Street leaving Delude paralyzed.Emerson was with Butler that evening and carried a “folding rifle” into an apartment which investigators say started the confrontation. Witnesses say Emerson was told that the weapon was not wanted in the apartment and then words were exchanged between Delude and Emerson.Police say Butler then became involved as the dispute over the gun moved out onto the street where the shooting occurred.Emerson was 18 years old at the time. Butler was 17.Emerson is also accused of helping Butler elude police after the shooting by fleeing the scene together in a motor vehicle.Emerson almost settled his case by plea agreement in December 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized.Then in June, Emerson’s trial in Caledonia Superior Court ended in a hung jury.Butler pleaded guilty this year to the shooting and was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release.He was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation. Former CNN Producer Pleads Guilty In Federal Child Sexual Assault Case Second Suspect In Elm Street Shooting Reaches Plea Deal With Prosecutors New Charge Filed Against Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspects 