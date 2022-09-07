Second Suspect In Obstruction Of Justice Case Arrested

The second suspect allegedly involved in an obstruction of justice case that occurred outside of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport was apprehended earlier this week.
Vermont State Police announced on Monday that Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell, had been arrested on a $25,000 warrant during a traffic stop by Newport Police and the Orleans County Sheriffs Department. Bourdeau was then lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Orleans Superior Court
Bourdeau was arraigned on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court. Officials say a not guilty plea was entered on felony charges of obstructing justice and impeding a public officer and Judge Lisa Warren set bail at $20,000. The bail was then posted allowing for Bordeau to be released back into the community.
On Aug. 29, Bourdeau and Dylan G. Gingues, 35, of Bellows Falls, were accused of interfering with state police who attempted to execute a court order by picking-up two juveniles who had been ordered into the custody of the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF).
Gingues was arrested at the scene but Bourdeau allegedly drove away with the children in her car.
Police say they believe that Bourdeau is the mother of the children and Gingues is her boyfriend. The children are not in state custody but officials say Bourdeau has been served with a “pick-up order” for the kids.
Gingues, who pleaded not guilty to the same charges, continues to be held at Northern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.
