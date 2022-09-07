Second Suspect In Obstruction Of Justice Case Arrested

Shylo Bourdeau

The second suspect allegedly involved in an obstruction of justice case that occurred outside of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport was apprehended earlier this week.

Vermont State Police announced on Monday that Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell, had been arrested on a $25,000 warrant during a traffic stop by Newport Police and the Orleans County Sheriffs Department. Bourdeau was then lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments