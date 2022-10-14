Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To New Danville Murder Conspiracy Charge

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Another suspect in the murder of Danville resident Greg Davis has pleaded not guilty to a new murder conspiracy charge.
Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada, entered his plea in U.S. District Court before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Friday morning. The charge in the new federal indictment carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Eratay, who holds dual U.S. - Turkish citizenship, is accused of conspiring with Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, to have Davis killed due to a business dispute.
U.S. District Court
Gumrukcu is scheduled for his arraignment on the murder conspiracy charge on Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., in Burlington before Judge Crawford.
Banks, who allegedly kidnapped Davis from his Hawkins Road home in January of 2018, pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charge on Tuesday. According to court documents, Banks allegedly posed as a fake U.S. Marshal to take Davis, 49, from his home. Davis was later found dead on the side of the road in Barnet.
All three suspects accused of the murder conspiracy remain in federal detention. All three have been previously charged in connection with the Davis murder. The new superseding indictment, which groups the suspects together, was filed on Oct. 4 by the government..
Prosecutors allege that Gumrukcu, who is also a Turkish citizen, was involved in an oil deal with Greg Davis and that after Gumrukcu missed some payments, Davis threatened to report him to law enforcement.
Around the same time, Gumrukcu was putting together a different deal through which he obtained a significant ownership stake in a Los Angeles biotech company, Enochian Biosciences, which authorities say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
Prosecutors have said that any complaints by Davis to law enforcement could have ended the Enochian deal for Gumrukcu.
