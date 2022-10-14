Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To New Danville Murder Conspiracy Charge
Buy Now

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Another suspect in the murder of Danville resident Greg Davis has pleaded not guilty to a new murder conspiracy charge.

Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada, entered his plea in U.S. District Court before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Friday morning. The charge in the new federal indictment carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments