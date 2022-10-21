Second Trial For John Emerson To Be Scheduled In January

The re-trial of Newbury resident John H. “JJ” Emerson III will likely happen in January.
Emerson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact when his friend, Arther Butler of Topsham, shot and paralyzed Brandon Delude, 24, in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
In June, Emerson’s first trial ended in a hung jury after a day and a half of deliberations.
On Wednesday, the re-trial was discussed in Caledonia Superior Court by State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and defense attorney Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions.
Caledonia Superior Court
Both seemed convinced the case would not be settled by a plea agreement.
“I don’t believe it’s going to resolve,” said Attorney Davis. “We’re ready to re-try it whenever the state can get us in.”
“I would agree with her,” said Zaleski. “I don’t think it’s going to settle.”
The June trial was prosecuted by former Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford. Byford now works as a prosecutor in Orleans County.
Emerson was 18 years old when Butler - who was 17 at the time - shot Delude twice in the back as they fought on the ground outside of an apartment house on Elm Street. Investigators said Emerson helped start the confrontation with Delude by bringing a “folding rifle” into the apartment building. Emerson was also accused of helping Butler elude police after the shooting.
Emerson almost settled his case by plea agreement in December 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized.
Butler pleaded guilty to the shooting in April and was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release. He was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.