Second Trial For John Emerson To Be Scheduled In January
John Emerson III, 18, Bath, N.H., leaves the courtroom in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

The re-trial of Newbury resident John H. “JJ” Emerson III will likely happen in January.

Emerson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accessory after the fact when his friend, Arther Butler of Topsham, shot and paralyzed Brandon Delude, 24, in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.

