Officials within the Kingdom East School District poised to welcome Vermont’s Secretary of Education Dan French for a tour of troubled schools on Wednesday never got the chance.

French failed to arrive and the fact that he wouldn’t be there wasn’t communicated to school officials until Wednesday morning, shortly before his planned 10 a.m. arrival. His absence is blamed on a scheduling breakdown in his office. French was never told by his staff he needed to be in the Kingdom on Wednesday.

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments