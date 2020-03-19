MONTPELIER – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced measures taken by the Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) to address healthcare workforce shortages during the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and to provide emergency guidance to pharmacies.

To address a potential shortage of healthcare workers in Vermont, following the Governor’s issuance of a declared State of Emergency, OPR is issuing temporary licenses to healthcare workers and pharmacies.

