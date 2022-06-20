Makeshift ballot boxes at the Jefferson Community Building on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The town's historic ballot box was damaged in last month's town hall fire, and requires repair. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Primary Day was also a day for Kirby voters to decide whether they wanted to spend $250,000 to buy the house, barn and 14+ acres next door to the town hall. Here, town residents Susan Ranney, at right, and Bob Whittaker, right, fill out their ballots for the primary and vote on the land purchase early Tuesday evening. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Makeshift ballot boxes at the Jefferson Community Building on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The town's historic ballot box was damaged in last month's town hall fire, and requires repair. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Primary Day was also a day for Kirby voters to decide whether they wanted to spend $250,000 to buy the house, barn and 14+ acres next door to the town hall. Here, town residents Susan Ranney, at right, and Bob Whittaker, right, fill out their ballots for the primary and vote on the land purchase early Tuesday evening. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Friday, June 24 as the official start of early voting for the Vermont Statewide Primary Election, to be held on Tuesday, August 9.
“Early voting options have proven to increase both voter access and voter participation in our civic process,” said Condos. “Our democracy is stronger when we all vote.”
To vote early in the August Primaries voters must request a ballot. In-person voting at the polls will still be available as usual.
Vermont voters have been mailed a postcard by the Secretary of State’s Elections Division containing information and instructions on how to request an early ballot.
Early ballots can be requested through a voter’s unique MyVoterPage on the Secretary of State’s website, by phone, email or in writing directly from their Town or City Clerk, or by visiting their Clerk’s office in person.
Voters will be provided three Primary ballots: Democratic, Republican and Progressive. They must only vote one and return the other two unvoted ballots. It is important that voters carefully follow all instructions included in their ballot package or they risk their ballot being deemed defective.
In Vermont, all ballots must be received by the Clerk by 7 pm on Election Day which is Tuesday, August 9, to be counted.
“In 2020 we saw a record number of voters safely and securely cast their ballots early by mail, in-person at the Clerk’s office, through a secure ballot drop box, or at the polls on Election Day,” said Condos. “Whatever voting method you choose, make sure to get out and exercise your right to vote. Your vote is your voice!”
Vermont elections ranked 1st in the country for two Presidential election cycles in a row (2016, 2020) by the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s Election Performance Index (EPI). The EPI is widely regarded as the most reputable non-partisan, data-driven measure of a state’s election administration performance.
A record-high number of Vermonters voted in the Vermont 2020 Statewide Primary and General elections, shattering previous early voting and total turnout numbers.
More information on Vermont elections, including resources for voters, can be found on the Secretary of State’s website under the ‘Elections’ tab.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.