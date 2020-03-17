Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
MONTPELIER, VT – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos has announced the closure of Secretary of State’s office buildings to members of the public, in an effort to protect Vermonters and slow the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
“The health and safety of Vermonters and our staff is my number one priority,” said Sec. Condos. “Trying times like these require responsible measures to be taken, so we have decided to close our offices for a temporary period to decrease exposure of our staff and visiting members of the public. I am confident we can maintain the same level of exceptional customer service Vermonters expect from my office, without any interruptions to our services.”
