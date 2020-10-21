Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
MONTPELIER — Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermont voters to make their early voting plan, and to return their voted ballot using the safe, secure early voting option of their choice.
“While voting during the COVID-19 health crisis may feel different from how many of us are used to voting, we have ensured that no matter how you choose to vote this election season, you can do so safely and securely,” said Condos. “I encourage all Vermont voters who have not already voted to return their ballots as soon as they feel comfortable, to ensure their voice is heard in our democratic process.”
