Secretary Of State Releases Voter Turnout Numbers

Vermont State Trooper Sean Brennan watches as his ballot is loaded into a tabulator while poll worker Kevin Oddy stands by on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Voter turnout was strong in Victory.
The small town in Essex County reported a 78.13% voter turnout for the General Election, the second highest percentage in the state, according to information collected by the Vermont Secretary of State.
Victory saw 50 of 64 voters cast ballots on Nov. 8 and trailed only Landgrove (80.71%) for the state’s best voter turnout for the mid-terms.
Other Northeast Kingdom communities with high turnout totals were Norton (73.53%), Brunswick (73.33%), and Kirby (70.29%).
St. Johnsbury reported a 54.77 percent voter turnout (2,668 out of 4,871 registered voters cast ballots) and Lyndon was 52.65 percent (1,959 out of 3,721).
The state average was 59.77 percent. That represented a slight increase from the 56.77 percent voter turnout in the 2018 mid-term General Election.
Viewed at the county level, Caledonia and Essex County each had 60 percent turnout in 2022; Orleans County was 56 percent.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.