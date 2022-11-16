Secretary Of State Releases Voter Turnout Numbers
Vermont State Trooper Sean Brennan watches as his ballot is loaded into a tabulator while poll worker Kevin Oddy stands by on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Voter turnout was strong in Victory.

The small town in Essex County reported a 78.13% voter turnout for the General Election, the second highest percentage in the state, according to information collected by the Vermont Secretary of State.

