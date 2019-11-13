Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fairbanks STEM Lab and McGuire Conference room will feature student presentations on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Students have been learning about and propagating rare Vermont orchids. See what discoveries they have made. Four pilot year students who are working toward attending and presenting at the American Junior Academy of Science Conference in February 2020 will be featured. These students have worked between the Fairbanks lab and the New Hampshire Academy of Sciences lab in Lyme, N.H. They are:
