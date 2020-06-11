Seed & Weed Club Help Beautify Museum Grounds

Members of the Seed and Weed Garden Club recently plnated flowers outside the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. Club members helping out, from left, are Abbie Ruffner, Caroline Frey, (President). Kris Ingram, Mary Waldron, Mollie Chamberlain and Mary Beausoliel. The garden club members have planted and maintained the flower boxes and garden at the Museum for many years. The name of the child sitting in the stroller is Emery. (Courtesy Photo)

