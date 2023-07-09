MOUNT WASHINGTON — At the Seek the Peak event on Saturday at the Mount Washington Observatory visitors can learn firsthand about the meteorological wizardry that happens at the famous weather observation station known the world over, as well as its educational programs.
Meeting staff meteorologists and other weather science professionals at the Mount Washington Observatory will be an added perk this Saturday.
Following the 23rd annual fundraising challenge to benefit the observatory - where participants are asked to seek donations for their summit of either the Mount Washington or another peak in the White Mountains, the observatory will host an Après Party with food trucks, local beer, and a gear raffle.
Donations help to support the programs of the nonprofit weather station which is the longest running alpine weather data recording center in the world.
“Seek the Peak is returning to its roots as the Northeast’s premier hiking event,” said Bush in a news release. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome all hikers who care deeply about the White Mountains. There are many challenges and expenses to running our weather station on New England’s highest peak, where our observers live and study Earth’s weather and climate. We encourage all who support our work to help us fund-raise.”
NVU-Lyndon Meteorologist Helps Record Historic Cold
One of those observers is Francis Tarasiewicz, who was among a trio of observatory staffers who helped to record a tie-breaking frigid low temperature of -47°F with a windchill approaching -110°F, according to Mount Washington Observatory Executive Director Drew Bush.
Bush, referring to Tarasiewicz as “one of our Weather Observers & Education Specialists,” added, “He also happens to be a graduate of Northern Vermont University.”
Tarasiewicz graduated in 2019 from the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University, which, on July 1, became part of the merged new statewide Vermont State University.
Staff at the renowned weather observatory station will be sharing what they do with visitors during the Seek the Peak event on July 15.
In an interview in recent days, Tarasiewicz said he studied meteorology and focused on the National Weather Service, climate change and private industry while studying for his degree.
Originally from Connecticut, he said, “When I was at Lyndon State (the name changed to NVU not long after he applied with the first merger of the former Lyndon and Johnson state colleges into NVU but the campus is oft referred to still as Lyndon State), “I applied there and got in, and on moving up there, I really fell in love with the region, two of my favorite places are Burke Mountain and Lake Willoughby.”
Tarasiewicz said, “Honestly I found more of a home in the Kingdom even than where I was raised, that’s one thing that really stuck with me - I love northern New England!”
Among the things he focused on while at NVU was weather-driven power outages and how to better forecast them, he said. “I also did focus on climate change communication with the general public, as well.”
Record-Tying Cold Event Feb. 3-4, 2023
Tarasiewicz was on duty for the record-tying cold during the overnight of Feb. 3 into Feb. 4; the record set that period tied the last time it was recorded that freezing on the peak, by the original four weather observers, interestingly, in 1934.
“It was a record-tying cold,” explained Tarasiewicz. “For our organization, the last time the observers saw temperatures that cold up here was with the original four observers, so it was really cool! We had our weekly meeting ahead of my shift and one of our more senior observers warned us that the magnitude of cold was going to be extremely dangerous.”
Tarasiewicz said, “We were already preparing what we were going to be doing that Wednesday, looking at the numbers in disbelief, the models were putting out temperatures in -50°F.”
“We had temperature falls of 10 degrees per hour, essentially, as the polar vortex roared down from southern Canada onto the White Mountain Region and all of New England, really. We were noticing on the weather models that it was getting colder and colder, it was a really strong cold with a free fall of temperatures. On the 3rd it was already.”
Tarasiewicz continued, “It was pretty incredible going outside and during the event we were making sure to keep each other checked, to make sure our skin was completely covered, adjusting our goggles as needed, making sure there was no exposed skin.”
In addition to the moon-like expedition feel of the data gathering in those extreme and dangerous conditions, the crew also was the focus of a media frenzy, with reporters the world over wanting to add the historic temperature record to news sound bytes and stories all over the globe, that at the Mt. Washington Observatory in northern New Hampshire, a record-tying cold going back to 1934, had been recorded.
“We had 25 media interviews,” said Tarasiewicz, “culminating with a live interview with Anderson Cooper!”
A link to that clip from another outlet, which refers to him as a “lunatic” for venturing out in the deep freeze, can be seen here: https://unofficialnetworks.com/2023/02/07/lunatic-windchill-tv/
He was interviewed by a number of media outlets among them NBC, FOX, CBS and the BBC.
Tarasiewicz said it was thrilling “reporting on the event and being able to share my excitement and passion.”
The whole world was watching and wanting to hear from the famous, trusted observatory; the Mount Washington’s website began to crash because of the spike in unique views coming in.
And amid the media demands, “The show must go on, we still had to gather the observations, we were measuring temperatures and winds.”
“It was the finest hour for all of us up here,” shared Tarasiewicz.
He said Karl Philippoff, a weather observer and research and IT specialist, was also on duty, “Making sure we were recording the coldest temperatures as they arrived. He was the one who recorded the temperature on that Saturday, the 4th of February.”
The third teammate during the event was Alexis George, the night observer; who helped Philippoff to check the temperature when he had ventured out to record what was the record-tying low that early morning of Feb. 4.
The trio were taking turns suiting up and carefully watching each other from the deck while recording the data on instrumentation.
Of the temperature he recorded that led to the confirmation of the historic record-tying cold, Philippoff wrote on the observatory’s website, “One of the reasons that I had asked Alexis to assist me in reading the thermometer was that, due to how I was bundled up against the cold, my breath would become trapped within my layers and freeze on the inside of my goggles, making it near impossible to read the temperature through them. In order to read the thermometer accurately, I had had to take my goggles off in the lee of the building. In this instance, I dashed over to Alexis so she could read the alcohol at its lowest point and confirm my previous reading. It read -46.7 °F!
We had done it! We had tied the all-time record low temperature at Mount Washington Observatory, equaling a record that had been set 89 years ago.”
At one point during the cold snap event, “One of the doors actually blew open, an inner door, the metal latch keeping it in place became brittle and it snapped open,” said Tarasiewicz.
Staff from the NH State Parks who the weather observatory shares space with, were on-site, fortunately, “and they helped us to essentially drill the door back in place really quickly. It was just before sunset, with the winds about 120 mph. It took about three of us to keep the door propped closed.”
Tarasiewicz said, “It was kind of surreal!”
“Every day is an adventure, even when it’s sunny and calm,” he said. “We get to really share our work and excitement with a lot of different types of people, with the general public and with students; we have a series of virtual programs for kids K-12.”
Seek the Peak Details
Of the Seek the Peak event this Saturday, Tarasiewicz said, “The purpose is to sustain our educational and scientific programs. People can register as individuals or teams.” There is a link the observatory has created that people wanting to help with the event and participate can share with friends, coworkers and family to seek donations. “It helps with our weather forecast research and education.”
“We turned 90 last year, and we want to be here another 90 years!” Tarasiewicz said.
The Mount Washington Observatory is the longest-running alpine climate observation station in the world.
As part of the Seek the Peak event, participants are invited to summit Mount Washington or other White Mountain peaks this Saturday to help raise funds to benefit the work of the observatory.
“We’d love to see as many people as possible to help us celebrate an historic year for us on the summit,” said Tarasiewicz.
People can register at http://www.seekthepeak.org
How to Help Out
According to a news release from the Mount Washington Observatory, Seek the Peak is a peer-to-peer fundraising event welcomes participants of all ability levels to sign up as individuals or teams.
The news release notes that Climbing Mount Washington is not required. Participants can choose to hike any trail, anywhere, at any time while rallying support from family, friends, and colleagues.
After completing the simple online registration, a personal fundraising page makes it easy to collect support, with all proceeds benefitting MWOBS. Participants are also encouraged to register for the Hike and Make Friends option which makes its debut this year, pairing hikers of similar ability level to complete an adventure of their choosing.
The Après Hike Party will take place at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road on Saturday, July 15 from 3- 6 p.m. as participants gather for a celebratory afternoon featuring live music, WMWV radio DJ Roy Prescott, food trucks, beer garden, vendors, and the epic gear raffle with Eastern Mountain Sports and Backpacker Magazine’s Get Outside Tour. An educational program is planned to begin at 2 p.m.
Seek the Peak is MWOBS’ largest annual fundraiser, and this year’s goal is to raise $170,000 to sustain research, educational programs, and services like the Higher Summits Forecast, which supports safe hiker decision-making in the White Mountains, the news release goes on.
Hikers are rewarded for their fundraising with locally designed T-shirts, Cotopaxi backpacks, tickets to the raffle, and entry to the Après Hike Party with a food truck voucher. Everyone who registers also can tour MWOBS’ mountaintop weather station on July 15 during Seek the Peak weekend.
Learn more and register today at seekthepeak.org. Hikers are reminded to hikeSafe and Leave No Trace.
For the Feb. 3-4 event, you can find out more on the Mount Washington Observatory blog:
