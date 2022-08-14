Editor’s note: On Saturday, we shared the story of the Shapovalov family from Ukraine, who escaped Russian occupancy of their homeland after four attempts at escape and arrived in the Northeast Kingdom thanks to the efforts of Dr. Theresa Cianciolo and Scott Cianciolo, of Albany, who are working to convert the former Derby Green Nursing Home into the Agape House of Mercy, a place where several Ukrainian families will reside after being displaced by the Russian invasion.

The Shapovalovs are spending their days helping the Cianciolos prepare the House of Mercy to serve as a refuge for Ukrainian families and individuals with special needs cases.

