Editor’s note: On Saturday, we shared the story of the Shapovalov family from Ukraine, who escaped Russian occupancy of their homeland after four attempts at escape and arrived in the Northeast Kingdom thanks to the efforts of Dr. Theresa Cianciolo and Scott Cianciolo, of Albany, who are working to convert the former Derby Green Nursing Home into the Agape House of Mercy, a place where several Ukrainian families will reside after being displaced by the Russian invasion.
The Shapovalovs are spending their days helping the Cianciolos prepare the House of Mercy to serve as a refuge for Ukrainian families and individuals with special needs cases.
The Cianciolos have known the Shapovalov family for six years, having worked with them in orphan camps back in Ukraine. Dimi, the father, is a physician. Though within the range of military eligibility (18 to 65), he was allowed to leave the country due to his role as a father to many children and children with special needs.
The oldest Shapovalov daughter, Sasha, 21, speaks English well and has been working with Dr. Ciaciolo on the process of bringing the other Ukrainian families to their new home in the Northeast Kingdom.
“Sasha is very special to me,” said Dr. Cianciolo. “She takes care of all the travel documents for the families coming over, making sure they have things translated, making sure they have their vaccines. She’s at it with me 19 hours a day.”
The families still to come (37 people in total) are all expected by the end of August. Most will occupy the House of Mercy, and a few will be housed at the Cianciolo’s home 25 minutes away in Albany. Many have Ukraine exit stories as harsh or worse than that of the Shapovalovs.
“They’ve got profound stories, and they’re very traumatized,” said Dr. Cianciolo. One family will be coming from Bucha, where there was a massacre of civilians by the Russian military.
The team preparing the House of Mercy is on a tight schedule. The Cianciolos said the building is in good shape, but some conversion is necessary on the inside to make it into a home for the families.
“We’re just really trying to remove everything that looks like a nursing home and make it their own personal space,” said Dr. Cianciolo.
Showers need to be installed in rooms and the kitchen needs to be expanded.
The labor and many of the supplies will carry no cost. Among those donating time is Scott Stone, a master electrician from Newport Center. Contractors are on the job from multiple states to help out.
Other support is coming from Sticks & Stuff and JB Colton, local businesses that have provided reduced costs on some building supplies. In particular, the project got a huge break on cost in the purchase of shower units and the plumbing parts necessary to install them.
All the furniture for the space was donated by Ocean State Job Lot.
And the list of supporters goes on. “We’d need all day for me to tell you how many people have helped,” said Dr. Cianciolo.
“We can’t even begin to know how to acknowledge the generosity of so many people,” said Scott.
To do the work necessary to make the house ready for habitation, about $35,000 is needed. On July 28, they had $10,000. An online Go Fund Me support opportunity has been established. It’s under the name Scott Cianciolo and it’s called Agape House of Mercy… From Backpack to ‘Hopechest.’
The Cianciolos moved to the Northeast Kingdom in 2004 and started Agape Ministries with a mission to serve children and adults with disabilities. Relationships and partnerships that have developed over the years since are serving to support the Agape House of Worship.
“Over the years these relationships that we’ve built are all coming together full circle for this very purpose,” said Scott.
Churches in the area have been supportive with meals and collecting clothes. The church the Cianciolos were attending in Connecticut before moving here took a special offering to support the House of Mercy on Aug. 7.
“We could sit here all day and tell you what God has done,” said Dr. Cianciolo. “It’s just profound.”
The Cianciolos were living in Ukraine before the war broke out. As American citizens, they were advised to leave the country, which they did in early February.
The idea to create a place to support displaced Ukrainians in the Northeast Kingdom came after the Cianciolos helped at a Ukrainian refugee center in Florida. Someone on Agape’s board of directors said why not do something similar here.
They settled on trying to make the former Derby Green the place for the refugee center, but with a hefty price tag of $750,000 and only $3,000 in the Agape checking account, it was a daunting prospect. No bank would finance a project backed by the tiny Agape nonprofit.
The Cianciolos said they and fellow board members began praying for direction and decided as a step of faith to commit to raising money to purchase the property.
Soon after, they got assistance from a couple of people who offered to finance $550,000 of the purchase cost after visiting the property. “They walked around (the property) and prayed and walk around and prayed and walk around and prayed.”
They said the remaining $200,000 would need to come from Agape’s efforts. That was in April.
In three months they had the money and were able to close on the property.
“In one quarter of a calendar year, we raised over $165,000 dollars,” said Scott. “I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere … God just continues to overfill. People can say what they want, but when the Bible says ‘Give and it shall be given unto you. It’s not just platitudes. It’s real.”
“So many people have just enhanced their faith by watching what God’s doing,” said Dr. Cianciolo.
That includes the Shapovalov family, she said, who after only three weeks in the U.S. learned that Boston Children’s Hospital would treat a special needs daughter and that Medicaid would take care of the expense.
“The fact that this specialist was gonna see her and treat her immediately and there’s no hoops, he (Dimi) didn’t have to pay out of pocket … he was crying like ‘my child has medical coverage,’” Dr. Cianciolo said. “For the first time in her life. She can go see a doctor and be seen and be treated by a specialist.”
“There’s so many things that are so humbling and moving like that. And you just sit back and you look at it every day and you’re you’re humbled and you’re like it makes you want to work harder,” she said.
Most people are coming over and will be applying for U.S. citizenship. Said Dr. Cianciolo, “I’d say half of our families are in Russian occupation. Their homes have been bombed. I mean, there’s nothing to go back to.”
The Ukrainians aren’t just looking for an escape, said the Cianciolos. They are looking forward to the freedom of being in the United States.
Theresa spoke of one man who is on his way to the Agape House of Mercy who talked about what American life will mean.
“Even though they were their own democracy for 31 years (in Ukraine), they still didn’t have real freedom,” said Theresa. “They were still birthed into the Soviet kind of background. And so he said, ‘I want to know what real freedom is like.’ He said ‘that’s what I want for my children.’”
The Cianciolos said the Agape House of Mercy is a refuge for Ukrainians, but the home is not open exclusively to them. “I don’t care what their nationality is, if they need a home refuge, we have that one extra bedroom,” Dr. Cianciolo said. It’s gonna be the place of respite for whoever needs it.
“We don’t want to say we’re just Ukrainian House of Refuge,” she said. “We are a house of refuge, a House of Mercy. If there’s an adult with disabilities in the community and mom is sick, and they need someone to bring them, then bring them here; we’ll take care of you.”
